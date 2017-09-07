Vacationing at St. Simons Island, Georgia

Trending
Around the World September 7, 2017 SUBMITTED 0

Madison and Jordan Clark sitting in their favorite oak tree with the Village News while on vacation with their family at St. Simons Island, GA.

