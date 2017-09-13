Applications being taken for Christmas parade

The Chester Kiwanis Club is making preparations for the 2017 Chester Kiwanis Christmas Parade. This year’s parade theme is “Parade of the Christmas Toys.”...

The Chester Kiwanis Club is making preparations for the 2017 Chester Kiwanis Christmas Parade. This year’s parade theme is “Parade of the Christmas Toys.”

The parade will take place Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. It will begin at the Chester YMCA and end at Harrowgate Road. Entrants that wish to compete for trophies should express their group’s idea of the theme.

Deadline for entries is Dec. 1. Entry fee for participants is $40 if postmarked by Nov. 1. Entries postmarked after Nov. 1 require a $50 application fee.

Applications and parade information can be found at www.chesterkiwanis.org or by contacting the Chester Kiwanis Parade Chairman, Pam Dvorak at (804) 318-1564 or at chesterchristmasparade@verizon.net.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.