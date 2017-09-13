Trending

Applications being taken for Christmas parade

ClubsEvents September 13, 2017 Mark Fausz

The Chester Kiwanis Club is making preparations for the 2017 Chester Kiwanis Christmas Parade. This year’s parade theme is “Parade of the Christmas Toys.”...

The Chester Kiwanis Club is making preparations for the 2017 Chester Kiwanis Christmas Parade. This year’s parade theme is “Parade of the Christmas Toys.”

The parade will take place Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. It will begin at the Chester YMCA and end at Harrowgate Road. Entrants that wish to compete for trophies should express their group’s idea of the theme.

Deadline for entries is Dec. 1. Entry fee for participants is $40 if postmarked by Nov. 1. Entries postmarked after Nov. 1 require a $50 application fee.

Applications and parade information can be found at www.chesterkiwanis.org or by contacting the Chester Kiwanis Parade Chairman, Pam Dvorak at (804) 318-1564 or at chesterchristmasparade@verizon.net.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.

Fall Musings

Mixing Bowl Sep 27, 2017 0

The start of school certainly ushered in the beginning of fall...

Naming the nameless from Scripture

People Sep 15, 2017

A collection of letters from a woman of the 21st century...

“Bleak Hill” as it was called circa 1837, Hedge Lawn today,

History Sep 13, 2017

It sits on a wooded lot near Centralia. Perched over Hedgelawn...

Applications being taken for Christmas parade

Clubs Sep 13, 2017

The Chester Kiwanis Club is making preparations for the 2017 Chester...
Keeping our riverways clean

Keeping our riverways clean

Outdoors Sep 13, 2017

The day was clear and warm as volunteers canvassed...

RECENTLY DECEASED

Obituaries Sep 13, 2017

Blankenship, Mr. Emmet Ryland “Buddy,” 71, of North Chesterfield. Brooks, Mr. Major Lewis,...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.