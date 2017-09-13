POLICE BLOTTER

ALFAREE RD (97xx block) 09/02/2017 5:30 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence. BASS ST (207xx block) 08/26/2017 10:00 a.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items...

ALFAREE RD (97xx block) 09/02/2017 5:30 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

BASS ST (207xx block) 08/26/2017 10:00 a.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

BENSLEY COMMONS LN (71xx block) 08/29/2017 8:00 a.m. – Consumable goods stolen from building.

BENT WOOD LN (93xx block) 08/30/2017 12:01 a.m. – Side window break-in. Electronics taken from residence.

BRANCHS WOODS LN (86xx block) 08/30/2017 11:00 a.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

BRITTONWOOD DR (100xx block) 08/25/2017 5:00 p.m. – Money stolen from residence.

CAPTAIN DR (128xx block) 08/30/2017 8:00 a.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.

CATTAIL RD (96xx block) 08/29/2017 12:00 p.m. – Home break-in. Nothing reported stolen.

CHAPLIN BAY DR (15xx block) 09/02/2017 8:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

CHESTERFIELD AVE (212xx block) 08/21/2017 9:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

CLIFFSIDE DR (11xx block) 09/04/2017 3:00 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

COURTHOUSE RD (95xx block) 06/01/2017 12:01 a.m. – Money stolen from drug court program.

CRICKLEWOOD DR (60xx block) 08/29/2017 10:20 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm at a residence. Money taken from victim.

CROSSGATE RD (46xx block) 08/21/2017 12:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

DALESHIRE DR (60xx block) 09/01/2017 10:00 p.m. – Jewelry and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

DAWNSHIRE RD (95xx block) 09/02/2017 9:40 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

DERMOTTE LN (53xx block) 09/02/2017 12:01 a.m. – Money and jewelry stolen from vehicle.

DUPUY RD (31xx block) 08/28/2017 12:00 p.m. – Rear window break-in. Electronics taken from residence.

ENON CHURCH RD (2xx block) 08/30/2017 6:19 p.m. – Money and consumable goods stolen from asssociation.

IRON BRIDGE RD (112xx block) 08/23/2017 4:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from business.

ISLE PINES DR (152xx block) 08/31/2017 7:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

JARRETT CR (202xx block) 09/04/2017 9:30 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (105xx block) 08/28/2017 5:00 p.m. – Burglary of business. Nothing reported stolen.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (168xx block) 09/04/2017 12:45 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

LADUE RD (95xx block) 08/30/2017 8:00 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

LAWNWOOD DR (39xx block) 09/04/2017 4:15 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

LIGHT ST (34xx block) 09/02/2017 1:45 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

LITTLE RD (195xx block) 08/22/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

LUCIA DR (162xx block) 08/29/2017 9:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

MARINA DR (24xx block) 08/27/2017 6:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

MASON AVE (123xx block) 08/29/2017 3:00 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Throwing Missiles

MATOACA RD (62xx block) 08/22/2017 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from residence.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (36xx block) 09/03/2017 1:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (36xx block) 09/03/2017 5:40 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

MEADWOOD CR (60xx block) 08/30/2017 5:00 p.m. – Electronics reported stolen.

MISTWOOD FOREST CT (145xx block) 08/01/2017 9:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

OAK BLUFF TL (122xx block) 08/31/2017 4:00 p.m. – Rear window break-in. Jewelry and electronics reported taken from residence.

OLIVERS WY (121xx block) 09/01/2017 12:15 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm at a bank. Money taken from victims.

PARKDALE RD (31xx block) 08/01/2017 12:00 p.m. – Clothing, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

PEBBLESPRING DR (64xx block) 08/28/2017 10:00 a.m. – Side door break-in. Nothing reported taken.

PLUM ST (53xx block) 08/29/2017 2:20 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

PYPERS POINTE DR (157xx block) 09/03/2017 4:00 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

RETRIEVER RD (55xx block) 08/31/2017 2:30 a.m. – Consumable goods, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

SANTELL DR (144xx block) 08/29/2017 1:43 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

STARPINE LN (140xx block) 09/01/2017 6:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

TALLEYWOOD LN (30xx block) 09/01/2017 9:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a mailbox.

TIMSBERRY CR (151xx block) 08/31/2017 3:00 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

TIPTON ST (29xx block) 09/02/2017 1:59 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

TOLBERT TR (19xx block) 09/04/2017 2:00 a.m. – Clothing, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

VERDICT CT (62xx block) 09/03/2017 12:00 p.m. – Vandalism around a residence.

W HUNDRED RD (24xx block) 09/04/2017 12:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

WALMSLEY BLVD (30xx block) 09/03/2017 11:25 p.m. – Rear window break-in. Nothing reported stolen.

WHETSTONE RD (52xx block) 09/02/2017 9:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

WINDINGRUN LN (85xx block) 08/30/2017 3:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

WINTERBOURNE DR (46xx block) 09/01/2017 4:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

WINTERBOURNE DR (46xx block) 09/02/2017 8:05 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

WRAYWOOD AVE (43xx block) 08/29/2017 9:00 p.m. – Home break-in. Miscellaneous items taken from residence.