RECENTLY DECEASED
Obituaries September 13, 2017 VN Staff
Blankenship, Mr. Emmet Ryland “Buddy,” 71, of North Chesterfield.
Brooks, Mr. Major Lewis, 81, of Chesterfield.
Chilton, Mrs. Frances Britt Myrick, 86, of Chesterfield, widow of Thomas Harrington Chilton Sr.
Davis, Mrs. Mildred Elsie, 71, of Chesterfield, wife of Robert Davis.
Dubay, Mrs. Paula Ferro, 90, of Chester, widow of Eugene R. “Gene” Dubay.
Graham, Mrs. Josephine “JoAnne” Williams, 87, of Chesterfield, widow of Marvin F. Graham.
Hargrave, Mrs. Peggy Dyson, 76, of North Chesterfield, widow of Kenneth C. “Buddy” Hargrave Jr.
Hughes, Mr. Kevin R., 58, of Chesterfield, husband of Cindy Lane Hughes.
Hylton, Mrs. Nicole Marie-Claire DeVizcaya, 96, of Chesterfield, widow of Thomas Preston Hylton.
Johnson, Mr. Joseph W. Sr., of Chesterfield, a U.S. Army veteran, husband of Constance Powell Johnson.
Kitchen, Mrs. Emily Kraemer, 84, of Chester, widow of William E. Kitchen.
Lockhart, Mr. Roy Edward Jr., 88, of Chester, Army veteran, widower of Elva Nadine Lockhart.
Maddy, Mr. John Michael, 71, of Chesterfield, Vietnam War veteran, husband of Carolyn Maddy.
Mc Fadden, Mr. Percy Eugene, 75, of Chesterfield, widower of Linda McFadden and Shirlee McFadden.
Schroeder, Mrs. Nora McRee Norris Starling, 86, of Chesterfield, widow of V.G. Starling Sr.
Schwartz, Mr. Charles Joseph “Bootsie” Jr., 91, of Chesterfield, widower of Twila Smith Schwartz.
Worley, Mrs. Jonni “Nikki” Monique, 59, of Chesterfield, wife of Michael W. Worley Sr.
