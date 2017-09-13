Trending

RECENTLY DECEASED

Obituaries September 13, 2017 VN Staff

Blankenship, Mr. Emmet Ryland “Buddy,” 71, of North Chesterfield. Brooks, Mr. Major Lewis, 81, of Chesterfield. Chilton, Mrs. Frances Britt Myrick, 86, of Chesterfield, widow of Thomas...

Blankenship, Mr. Emmet Ryland “Buddy,” 71, of North Chesterfield.

Brooks, Mr. Major Lewis, 81, of Chesterfield.

Chilton, Mrs. Frances Britt Myrick, 86, of Chesterfield, widow of Thomas Harrington Chilton Sr.

Davis, Mrs. Mildred Elsie, 71, of Chesterfield, wife of Robert Davis.

Dubay, Mrs. Paula Ferro, 90, of Chester, widow of Eugene R. “Gene” Dubay.

Graham, Mrs. Josephine “JoAnne” Williams, 87, of Chesterfield, widow of Marvin F. Graham.

Hargrave, Mrs. Peggy Dyson, 76, of North Chesterfield, widow of Kenneth C. “Buddy” Hargrave Jr.

Hughes, Mr. Kevin R., 58, of Chesterfield, husband of Cindy Lane Hughes.

Hylton, Mrs. Nicole Marie-Claire DeVizcaya, 96, of Chesterfield, widow of Thomas Preston Hylton.

Johnson, Mr. Joseph W. Sr., of Chesterfield, a U.S. Army veteran, husband of Constance Powell Johnson.

Kitchen, Mrs. Emily Kraemer, 84, of Chester, widow of William E. Kitchen.

Lockhart, Mr. Roy Edward Jr., 88, of Chester, Army veteran, widower of Elva Nadine Lockhart.

Maddy, Mr. John Michael, 71, of Chesterfield, Vietnam War veteran, husband of Carolyn Maddy.

Mc Fadden, Mr. Percy Eugene, 75, of Chesterfield, widower of Linda McFadden and Shirlee McFadden.

Schroeder, Mrs. Nora McRee Norris Starling, 86, of Chesterfield, widow of V.G. Starling Sr.

Schwartz, Mr. Charles Joseph “Bootsie” Jr., 91, of Chesterfield, widower of Twila Smith Schwartz.

Worley, Mrs. Jonni “Nikki” Monique, 59, of Chesterfield, wife of Michael W. Worley Sr.

Fall Musings

Mixing Bowl Sep 27, 2017 0

The start of school certainly ushered in the beginning of fall...

Naming the nameless from Scripture

People Sep 15, 2017

A collection of letters from a woman of the 21st century...

“Bleak Hill” as it was called circa 1837, Hedge Lawn today,

History Sep 13, 2017

It sits on a wooded lot near Centralia. Perched over Hedgelawn...

Applications being taken for Christmas parade

Clubs Sep 13, 2017

The Chester Kiwanis Club is making preparations for the 2017 Chester...
Keeping our riverways clean

Keeping our riverways clean

Outdoors Sep 13, 2017

The day was clear and warm as volunteers canvassed...

RECENTLY DECEASED

Obituaries Sep 13, 2017

Blankenship, Mr. Emmet Ryland “Buddy,” 71, of North Chesterfield. Brooks, Mr. Major Lewis,...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.