Recreational paddling and competitive race on the river to support FOLAR

Registration is open for the Saturday, Sept. 30 event for the 10th Annual Paddle – or – Battle, an opportunity for a recreational paddle or a competitive race in a canoe, kayak, or stand-up paddle board on the Appomattox River. The scenic route begins at the Hopewell City Marina near the convergence with the James River and ends at Petersburg’s historic Pocahontas Island Park. Added new this year is a shorter, Youth Beginner two-mile course offering fun for every age and experience level.

The entire 10-mile route is flat water in the tidal section of the river with some current. The incoming tide is expected for the event. Buoys, mile markers, and guide boats will be out along the course. shuttles and trailers will return you and your boat from the finish to the Hopewell Marina. Extra shuttles and trailers have been added for faster return. Kayak rentals are available.

First Place racing awards will be given in four categories: Under 50 Male and Female and Over 50 Male and Female. Best time to beat is 1 hour, 39 minutes. Trophy presentation at the finish is at noon. All proceeds from this event will go to support the work of the Friends of the Lower Appomattox River to preserve the Appomattox for all to enjoy.

Advance registration is $25 for an adult and $15 for under 18 and active or retired military. Day of event registration is $30 for adult and $20 under 18 and active-retired military. Paddle or Battle registration includes an event T-shirt, continental breakfast in Hopewell and picnic lunch. Day of sign-in/registration starts at 8:00 a.m. Youth-Beginner and Leisure paddling starts at 9 a.m. Race starts at 10 a.m. Lunch and trophy activities are 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. More information and online registration is available at, folar-va.org. For questions or kayak rental, e-mail to contactus@folar-va.org or call (804) 840-2757 or (804) 543-0325 for reservations.

Major event support provided by Vulcan Materials, Virginia American Water, Appomattox River Soil and Water Conservation District and Hopewell Recreation & Parks.