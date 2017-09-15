SwimRVA to host national swimming championship: 2020 U.S. Masters Swimming Summer National Championship to be in Chesterfield

2020 U.S. Masters Swimming Summer National Championship ...

2020 U.S. Masters Swimming Summer National Championship to be in Chesterfield

SwimRVA will host the 2020 U.S. Masters Swimming Summer National Championship after successfully winning a bid for the competition.An estimated 1,200 of the nation’s best adult swimmers will compete in the August 2020 event, which will be held in SwimRVA’s Chesterfield County facility.

This is the first time a U.S. Masters Swimming national competition will be held in Virginia. As part of the bid, SwimRVA installed new starting blocks, and it will add an above-ground warm-up pool during the competition. A 20-foot screen will also be installed outside the facilit y for spectators to watch the competition.

“I hope this event will inspire, energize and excite people in the region to get involved with swimming,” said Adam Kennedy, executive director of SwimRVA.

“The Richmond region and Chesterfield have become a nice spot to bring events of this caliber.”Dawson Hughes, U.S. Masters Swimming’s CEO said the organization is “excited” to hold the tournament in the Richmond area.

“We have a highly active Masters Swimming membership in the mid-Atlantic region and we’re confident that USMS

members from all over the country will enjoy visiting the area and swimming at the Chesterfield County facility,” he said.

County administrator Joe Casey also expressed his sentiments, “We are thrilled that this gem of a swim facility shines even brighter. We welcome the many swimmers and their families.”

“We are honored to host this prestigious event for the first time in the Richmond Region,” said Danielle Vincenti, senior sports development manager for Richmond Region Tourism.

“The fact that we were chosen as the host destination speaks volumes about SwimRVA, our hotel partners, and other amenities and attractions throughout the region. We look forward to welcoming the swimmers and their families in 2020, and enjoying the benefits of the economic impact they’ll make while here.” Any money SwimRVA earns as a result of the competition will be used to further the nonprofit’s mission for the region.“Everything we do as a nonprofit, our beating heart, is to drown-proof Richmond,” Kennedy said. “Every dollar will be turned around to our work teaching kids to swim.”Learn more about SwimRVA at www.swimrva.org. Learn more about U.S. Masters Swimming at usms.org. Learn more about Richmond Region Tourism at www.visitrichmond.com.