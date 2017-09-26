LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Concerned for Constituents To the Editor: I am a Pharmacist/Owner of RX3 Compounding Pharmacy in Chester. Every politician seems to have their own agenda....

Concerned for Constituents

To the Editor:

I am a Pharmacist/Owner of RX3 Compounding Pharmacy in Chester.

Every politician seems to have their own agenda. In our current political climate it seems like voters are not being heard. However, some representatives, like Delegate Kirk Cox, actually take the time to meet with their constituents to help solve problems and address our concerns with state government.

This spring I worked with Kirk Cox’s office to solve a problem I was having with my telephone provider. The phone lines in my pharmacy were out. Many seniors rely on my business to get their medication. Kirk and his staff spent time outside of normal business hours making calls to get the issue resolved. I appreciated the time he took to address my issue. It’s this attention to constituent needs that separates Kirk Cox from everyone else.

Kirk Cox is a rare representative who devotes an incredible amount of time personally helping constituents. We need him to continue representing us in the House of Delegates.

Sonny Currin

Chester