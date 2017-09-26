Trending

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor September 26, 2017 SUBMITTED 0

Concerned for Constituents To the Editor: I am a Pharmacist/Owner of RX3 Compounding Pharmacy in Chester. Every politician seems to have their own agenda....

Concerned for Constituents

To the Editor:
I am a Pharmacist/Owner of RX3 Compounding Pharmacy in Chester.

Every politician seems to have their own agenda. In our current political climate it seems like voters are not being heard. However, some representatives, like Delegate Kirk Cox, actually take the time to meet with their constituents to help solve problems and address our concerns with state government.

This spring I worked with Kirk Cox’s office to solve a problem I was having with my telephone provider. The phone lines in my pharmacy were out. Many seniors rely on my business to get their medication. Kirk and his staff spent time outside of normal business hours making calls to get the issue resolved. I appreciated the time he took to address my issue. It’s this attention to constituent needs that separates Kirk Cox from everyone else.

Kirk Cox is a rare representative who devotes an incredible amount of time personally helping constituents. We need him to continue representing us in the House of Delegates.

Sonny Currin
Chester

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Magazine Style Full Page Views

Full Page Views Oct 5, 2017 0

This is a new feature on Village News Online. Please have...

Fall Musings

Mixing Bowl Sep 27, 2017 0

The start of school certainly ushered in the beginning of fall...
Baseball fans visit Cooperstown, N.Y.

Baseball fans visit Cooperstown, N.Y.

Around the World Sep 27, 2017 0

Jackson Drewry, Walter and Elinor Daniels, and Kaylee Field...

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor Sep 26, 2017 0

Concerned for Constituents To the Editor: I am a Pharmacist/Owner of...

Naming the nameless from Scripture

People Sep 15, 2017

A collection of letters from a woman of the 21st century...

“Bleak Hill” as it was called circa 1837, Hedge Lawn today,

History Sep 13, 2017

It sits on a wooded lot near Centralia. Perched over Hedgelawn...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.