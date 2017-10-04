A cool building with a breakable past
October 4, 2017
Located on Jefferson Davis Highway at the corner of the property slated for the Moore’s Lake Apartments project is a decaying building with a green tile roof and the word Pottery engraved above the front door. It’s last tenant was a feed and seed store, but in its heyday when it was first constructed in 1932, it was known as the Cavalier China Co., a direct factory outlet selling dinnerware, an assortment of ornamental vases such as Roseville and McCoy, breakfast plates, and pottery of all sizes and styles to vacation travelers heading north and south on Highway 301/Route 1.
According to Milton Crump Jr., its owner came from upstate New York. Crump’s parents, Gladys and Milton Crump became caretakers of the property when the war broke out in 1941. The owner of the pottery house wanted to return to New York to be closer to his family. He asked the Crumps to watch over the property. They lived in the house that sat behind the Pottery building.
The Crumps would open on the weekends and sell pottery they had purchased from Williamsburg Pottery. They were the caretakers until 1944. Crump does not recall what became of The Pottery or the building after they moved.
