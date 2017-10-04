Church, club replace leaky roof for food bank

The Chesterfield Food Bank and its five different food programs fed 1,800 people last week. While their focus was on feeding people, two of...

“Replacing the roof was so needed,” said Kim Hill, food bank director. “We knew we had a big problem, and it would not make it through another winter without repair. We were at a point where we were bringing buckets in to catch water during a rain storm.”

During the lunch break Saturday, Hill expressed her appreciation to the volunteers. “I know you know how much we appreciate this,” she said. “Being up on that roof you saw we had a really big problem. Thank you, and know we love you, for this new roof and your continued support of the food bank.”

Grace Lutheran volunteers the fourth Friday of each month with the food bank’s food distribution program. The church volunteered for the roof project financially and physically as a service project. Many members of the church are also members of the Chester Rotary, and they asked the club to partner with the church on the project. A total of 25 church members and 10 Rotarians were involved in organizing the project, replacing the decking and shingles and providing breakfast and lunch for the crew.

“It was an opportunity that presented itself,” said Pete Adler, church member and team leader for the project. “There is no shortage of opportunities in this world and that is why we are here. Some [volunteers] are on the roof, some passing out food, the kindness of the Rotary…it’s been a series of connections; before you know it you have an army. It’s a real blessing the way it all comes together.”

Eight years ago, Travis and Karie founded the food bank when they decided to give back a portion of their business profits to young couples, single parents, and the elderly who have been turned away from conventional forms of government assistance or other programs. Over the years the food bank has formed partnerships with businesses, community organizations, churches, and schools.

“We can’t do it alone anymore,” said Hill. “Our partners are a very important part of this organization. We can take care of the people in Chesterfield County, which is why we need to give where we live.”

The food bank will have its October fundraising campaign, “Give Where You Live Day,” with an online giving event Oct.25.

For more information call (804) 414-8885 or visit www.chesterfieldfoodbank.org.