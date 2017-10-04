Police Blotter

BAY HILL DR (125xx block) 09/20/2017 3:00 a.m. – Side door entry. Household goods, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence. BELLWOOD RD (15xx...

BAY HILL DR (125xx block) 09/20/2017 3:00 a.m. – Side door entry. Household goods, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

BELLWOOD RD (15xx block) 09/20/2017 10:50 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

BRIARWOOD DR (44xx block) 09/22/2017 6:45 a.m. – Side window entry. Nothing reported stolen.

CALAVETTI CT (54xx block) 09/23/2017 12:00 p.m. – Clothing and jewelry stolen from residence.

CAPTAIN DR (128xx block) 09/23/2017 4:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

CHANSON RD (55xx block) 09/25/2017 3:30 p.m. – Breaking in shed of residence. Nothing reported stolen.

COGBILL RD (49xx block) 09/19/2017 5:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

CORNERSTONE BLVD (61xx block) 09/06/2017 1:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from church.

COURTHOUSE RD (95xx block) 09/19/2017 8:15 a.m. – Electronics stolen from public building.

CROFT CROSSING CT (93xx block) 09/21/2017 11:30 p.m. – Jewelry stolen from residence.

DOTTIE DR (143xx block) 09/18/2017 2:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

ELOKOMIN AVE (103xx block) 09/21/2017 8:00 p.m. – Money reported stolen from residence.

ENGLISH SETTER CT (56xx block) 09/21/2017 12:36 p.m. – Rear window entry. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

GRAVES RD (98xx block) 09/23/2017 10:30 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from trunk.

HALLOWAY AVE (203xx block) 09/20/2017 1:15 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

HAPPY HILL RD (148xx block) 09/15/2017 12:01 a.m. – Front door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

HARVETTE DR (38xx block) 09/23/2017 12:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Other

HICKORY RD (49xx block) 09/10/2017 5:00 p.m. – Side door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

HICKORY RD (52xx block) 09/21/2017 10:30 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

HOGANS ALLEY (121xx block) 09/21/2017 7:00 a.m. – Basement door entry. Electronics reported stolen.

INDIAN HILL RD (23xx block) 08/18/2017 12:00 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

IRON BRIDGE RD (51xx block) 09/22/2017 10:00 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Accidental Discharge

IRON BRIDGE RD (70xx block) 09/21/2017 4:45 p.m.- Vehicle parts reported stolen from parking lot.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx block) 09/23/2017 10:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (127xx block) 09/23/2017 9:15 p.m. – Robbery with a knife at a grocery store. Money was taken.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (130xx block) 09/21/2017 2:40 p.m. – Bank robbery with a firearm. Money taken.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (96xx block) 09/21/2017 4:27 p.m. – Money stolen from coin operated machines.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (99xx block) 09/25/2017 2:53 a.m. – Coins stolen from coin-operated machines.

LAUREL RD (204xx block) 09/22/2017 2:30 p.m. – Bicycles stolen from playground area.

LAWNWOOD DR (42xx block) 09/25/2017 3:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

LORI RD (99xx block) 09/17/2017 12:00 p.m. – Jewelry stolen from residence.

MAPLEVALE RD (29xx block) 09/19/2017 3:00 a.m. – Clothing stolen from alleyway.

MARIA DR (141xx block) 09/21/2017 6:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

MARINA DR (24xx block) 09/23/2017 4:30 p.m. – Clothing stolen from residence.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (37xx block) 09/22/2017 7:01 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

MEADOWDALE BLVD (39xx block) 09/23/2017 12:00 p.m. – Side door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

OAK ARBOR CT (63xx block) 09/23/2017 11:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Residential

OKUMA DR (5xx block) 09/23/2017 10:20 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

OLD MESA DR (45xx block) 09/21/2017 9:00 p.m. – Money stolen from residence.

ORIOLE AVE (50xx block) 09/18/2017 7:00 p.m. – Clothing stolen from vehicle.

OSBORNE RD (33xx block) 08/29/2017 12:01 a.m. – Front door entry. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

PERDUE SPRINGS DR (26xx block) 09/22/2017 5:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

PICKETT AVE (215xx block) 09/22/2017 4:30 p.m. – Front passenger side door entered. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

PLUM ST (52xx block) 09/24/2017 1:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

PROCTORS RD (98xx block) 09/20/2017 8:40 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

REEDY BRANCH RD (105xx block) 09/22/2017 11:59 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

RICHMOND ST (127xx block) 09/24/2017 7:35 p.m. – Rear window entry. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

RIVER RD (61xx block) 08/22/2015 8:00 a.m. – Consumable goods reported stolen from residence.

RIVER RD (96xx block) 09/19/2017 8:15 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

RUFFIN MILL RD (1800xx block) 09/17/2017 1:40 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from office building.

S BEULAH RD (64xx block) 09/18/2017 11:00 p.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.

S JESSUP RD (52xx block) 09/23/2017 12:30 p.m. – Rear window entry. Nothing reported stolen.

SENATE ST (76xx block) 09/23/2017 6:45 p.m. – Vandalism-Other

SPRUCE AVE (151xx block) 09/22/2017 6:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

STEVENHURST DR (140xx block) 07/31/2017 8:00 a.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.

W HUNDRED RD (19xx block) 09/24/2017 12:01 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

W HUNDRED RD (24xx block) 09/23/2017 7:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.

W HUNDRED RD (30xx block) 09/21/2017 5:00 p.m. – Front passenger window entry. Money and miscellaneous items reported stolen from vehicle.

WHISTLING SWAN RD (89xx block) 09/20/2017 12:01 a.m. – Household goods stolen from residence.

WHITEPINE RD (66xx block) 09/21/2017 6:45 a.m. – Vehicle parts reported stolen from parking lot.

WHITEPINE RD (66xx block) 09/23/2017 1:00 p.m. – Front passenger window entered. Consumable goods, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from

vehicle.

WHITLEY ST (148xx block) 09/24/2017 2:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

WILLIS RD (21xx block) 09/21/2017 3:41 a.m. – Vandalism-Commercial/Business

ZION RIDGE DR (58xx block) 09/21/2017 1:00 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehicle