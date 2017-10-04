Police Blotter
BAY HILL DR (125xx block) 09/20/2017 3:00 a.m. – Side door entry. Household goods, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
BELLWOOD RD (15xx block) 09/20/2017 10:50 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
BRIARWOOD DR (44xx block) 09/22/2017 6:45 a.m. – Side window entry. Nothing reported stolen.
CALAVETTI CT (54xx block) 09/23/2017 12:00 p.m. – Clothing and jewelry stolen from residence.
CAPTAIN DR (128xx block) 09/23/2017 4:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
CHANSON RD (55xx block) 09/25/2017 3:30 p.m. – Breaking in shed of residence. Nothing reported stolen.
COGBILL RD (49xx block) 09/19/2017 5:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.
CORNERSTONE BLVD (61xx block) 09/06/2017 1:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from church.
COURTHOUSE RD (95xx block) 09/19/2017 8:15 a.m. – Electronics stolen from public building.
CROFT CROSSING CT (93xx block) 09/21/2017 11:30 p.m. – Jewelry stolen from residence.
DOTTIE DR (143xx block) 09/18/2017 2:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
ELOKOMIN AVE (103xx block) 09/21/2017 8:00 p.m. – Money reported stolen from residence.
ENGLISH SETTER CT (56xx block) 09/21/2017 12:36 p.m. – Rear window entry. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.
GRAVES RD (98xx block) 09/23/2017 10:30 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from trunk.
HALLOWAY AVE (203xx block) 09/20/2017 1:15 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.
HAPPY HILL RD (148xx block) 09/15/2017 12:01 a.m. – Front door entry. Nothing reported stolen.
HARVETTE DR (38xx block) 09/23/2017 12:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Other
HICKORY RD (49xx block) 09/10/2017 5:00 p.m. – Side door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
HICKORY RD (52xx block) 09/21/2017 10:30 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.
HOGANS ALLEY (121xx block) 09/21/2017 7:00 a.m. – Basement door entry. Electronics reported stolen.
INDIAN HILL RD (23xx block) 08/18/2017 12:00 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial
IRON BRIDGE RD (51xx block) 09/22/2017 10:00 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Accidental Discharge
IRON BRIDGE RD (70xx block) 09/21/2017 4:45 p.m.- Vehicle parts reported stolen from parking lot.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx block) 09/23/2017 10:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (127xx block) 09/23/2017 9:15 p.m. – Robbery with a knife at a grocery store. Money was taken.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (130xx block) 09/21/2017 2:40 p.m. – Bank robbery with a firearm. Money taken.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (96xx block) 09/21/2017 4:27 p.m. – Money stolen from coin operated machines.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (99xx block) 09/25/2017 2:53 a.m. – Coins stolen from coin-operated machines.
LAUREL RD (204xx block) 09/22/2017 2:30 p.m. – Bicycles stolen from playground area.
LAWNWOOD DR (42xx block) 09/25/2017 3:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
LORI RD (99xx block) 09/17/2017 12:00 p.m. – Jewelry stolen from residence.
MAPLEVALE RD (29xx block) 09/19/2017 3:00 a.m. – Clothing stolen from alleyway.
MARIA DR (141xx block) 09/21/2017 6:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
MARINA DR (24xx block) 09/23/2017 4:30 p.m. – Clothing stolen from residence.
MEADOWDALE BLVD (37xx block) 09/22/2017 7:01 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
MEADOWDALE BLVD (39xx block) 09/23/2017 12:00 p.m. – Side door entry. Nothing reported stolen.
OAK ARBOR CT (63xx block) 09/23/2017 11:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Residential
OKUMA DR (5xx block) 09/23/2017 10:20 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
OLD MESA DR (45xx block) 09/21/2017 9:00 p.m. – Money stolen from residence.
ORIOLE AVE (50xx block) 09/18/2017 7:00 p.m. – Clothing stolen from vehicle.
OSBORNE RD (33xx block) 08/29/2017 12:01 a.m. – Front door entry. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.
PERDUE SPRINGS DR (26xx block) 09/22/2017 5:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
PICKETT AVE (215xx block) 09/22/2017 4:30 p.m. – Front passenger side door entered. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
PLUM ST (52xx block) 09/24/2017 1:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
PROCTORS RD (98xx block) 09/20/2017 8:40 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
REEDY BRANCH RD (105xx block) 09/22/2017 11:59 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
RICHMOND ST (127xx block) 09/24/2017 7:35 p.m. – Rear window entry. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.
RIVER RD (61xx block) 08/22/2015 8:00 a.m. – Consumable goods reported stolen from residence.
RIVER RD (96xx block) 09/19/2017 8:15 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.
RUFFIN MILL RD (1800xx block) 09/17/2017 1:40 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from office building.
S BEULAH RD (64xx block) 09/18/2017 11:00 p.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.
S JESSUP RD (52xx block) 09/23/2017 12:30 p.m. – Rear window entry. Nothing reported stolen.
SENATE ST (76xx block) 09/23/2017 6:45 p.m. – Vandalism-Other
SPRUCE AVE (151xx block) 09/22/2017 6:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Nothing reported stolen.
STEVENHURST DR (140xx block) 07/31/2017 8:00 a.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.
W HUNDRED RD (19xx block) 09/24/2017 12:01 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
W HUNDRED RD (24xx block) 09/23/2017 7:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.
W HUNDRED RD (30xx block) 09/21/2017 5:00 p.m. – Front passenger window entry. Money and miscellaneous items reported stolen from vehicle.
WHISTLING SWAN RD (89xx block) 09/20/2017 12:01 a.m. – Household goods stolen from residence.
WHITEPINE RD (66xx block) 09/21/2017 6:45 a.m. – Vehicle parts reported stolen from parking lot.
WHITEPINE RD (66xx block) 09/23/2017 1:00 p.m. – Front passenger window entered. Consumable goods, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from
vehicle.
WHITLEY ST (148xx block) 09/24/2017 2:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.
WILLIS RD (21xx block) 09/21/2017 3:41 a.m. – Vandalism-Commercial/Business
ZION RIDGE DR (58xx block) 09/21/2017 1:00 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehicle
