Supplies head to Vetshouse

A trailer loaded with nonperishable foods, snacks, drinks, paper products, and other household necessities headed to the Vetshouse in Virginia Beach last month. The Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution adopted Vetshouse as their service project during their Fall Forum meeting at the Hilton Richmond Hotel in Short Pump, held over the weekend of Sept. 15 and 16. Ten members of the Bermuda Hundred Chapter attended.

The project was suggested by Princess Anne County Chapter Regent Jane Amelon after she visited Vetshouse and realized their dire need for supplies. State Regent Judith Joy Surber immediately supported the idea, and State DAR Service for Veterans Committee Chairman Marie Vayer, organized the drive. Members across the state donated the thousands of items that were sorted, boxed, and packed in the trailer during the Fall Forum meeting.

Vetshouse Inc. has been serving over 800 homeless veterans since 1992. Their 12-month program offers housing, food, clothing, and guidance of job skills and placement to homeless veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces to facilitate their return to productive lifestyles.

Other service projects carried out at the meeting included the collection of old cell phones to be restored and given to women in Texas and Florida disaster areas. Snack items and drinks were designated for the USO welcome centers in their Virginia facilities for traveling military and their families. Empty ink cartridges will be recycled and the funds raised sent to the DAR Schools. Surber issued, “Special thanks to the VADAR daughters for their overwhelming generosity in support of these service projects.”

Regent Cheryl DeVine-Holick, along with members Bettie Beaudrias, Angela Carpenter, Sharon Condrey, Jane Cox, Pam King, Jan Lazenby, Janet Lenhart, and Leslie Trinkle attended the Fall Forum and contributed many items. Several of the Bermuda Hundred ladies donated their time during the conference by volunteering at the Junior Shoppe sales table, State Regent’s Project sales, and the “Buddy and the Chickens” calendar sales table. Trinkle served as a page.

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 177,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the worlds largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of DAR, visit www.DAR.org.

To learn more about Bermuda Hundred Chapter, e-mail registrar Betty German, at bettygerman24@gmail.com.