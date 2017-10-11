Trending

Upcoming events

AnnouncementsCommunity October 11, 2017 Press Release

  Patriotic fall concert at Thomas Dale High School Thomas Dale High School’s performance bands are have their first concert of the year Thursday,...

 

Patriotic fall concert at Thomas Dale High School

Thomas Dale High School’s performance bands are have their first

concert of the year Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7p.m. The music will be a

tribute to American composers. The admission price is $5. Please

join us for an evening of great music.

2017 Chester Kiwanis Christmas Parade

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing

the world one child and one community at a time. This year’s

Chester Kiwanis Christmas Parade theme is “Parade of the

Christmas Toys.”

The parade will take place Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. It will begin at

the Chester YMCA and end at Harrowgate Road. Entrants who wish

to compete for trophies should express their group’s idea of the

theme. Deadline for entries is Dec. 1. Entry fee for participants is

$40 if postmarked by Nov.r 1. Entries postmarked after Nov. 1

require a $50 application fee.

Applications and parade information can be found by visiting

www.chesterkiwanis.org, calling the parade chairman, Pam Dvorak

at (804) 318-1564, or e-mailing

chesterchristmasparade@verizon.net.

 

Blair Witch Project

State News Oct 27, 2017 0

By CHRIS MILLER and ALEX MANN Capital News Service   ANNAPOLIS,...

Meet the movers and shakers in theater

Development Oct 18, 2017

Families search areas for the “best” schools. One sign is a...

Football recaps

Football Oct 18, 2017

Manchester 24, L.C. Bird 21  In the heavy mist of a...

Dogpound laptopless

Dogpound Oct 13, 2017

Hello and welcome back to the sad part of the Dogpound....

Football Recaps

Football Oct 11, 2017

Thomas Dale 39, Meadowbrook 0 It was a beautiful October night...

Dog Pound Birthday

Dogpound Oct 11, 2017

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful birthday world of the...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.