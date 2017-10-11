Upcoming events
Patriotic fall concert at Thomas Dale High School
Thomas Dale High School’s performance bands are have their first
concert of the year Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7p.m. The music will be a
tribute to American composers. The admission price is $5. Please
join us for an evening of great music.
2017 Chester Kiwanis Christmas Parade
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing
the world one child and one community at a time. This year’s
Chester Kiwanis Christmas Parade theme is “Parade of the
Christmas Toys.”
The parade will take place Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. It will begin at
the Chester YMCA and end at Harrowgate Road. Entrants who wish
to compete for trophies should express their group’s idea of the
theme. Deadline for entries is Dec. 1. Entry fee for participants is
$40 if postmarked by Nov.r 1. Entries postmarked after Nov. 1
require a $50 application fee.
Applications and parade information can be found by visiting
www.chesterkiwanis.org, calling the parade chairman, Pam Dvorak
at (804) 318-1564, or e-mailing
chesterchristmasparade@verizon.net.
