Upcoming events

Patriotic fall concert at Thomas Dale High School Thomas Dale High School’s performance bands are have their first concert of the year Thursday,...

Patriotic fall concert at Thomas Dale High School

Thomas Dale High School’s performance bands are have their first

concert of the year Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7p.m. The music will be a

tribute to American composers. The admission price is $5. Please

join us for an evening of great music.

2017 Chester Kiwanis Christmas Parade

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing

the world one child and one community at a time. This year’s

Chester Kiwanis Christmas Parade theme is “Parade of the

Christmas Toys.”

The parade will take place Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. It will begin at

the Chester YMCA and end at Harrowgate Road. Entrants who wish

to compete for trophies should express their group’s idea of the

theme. Deadline for entries is Dec. 1. Entry fee for participants is

$40 if postmarked by Nov.r 1. Entries postmarked after Nov. 1

require a $50 application fee.

Applications and parade information can be found by visiting

www.chesterkiwanis.org, calling the parade chairman, Pam Dvorak

at (804) 318-1564, or e-mailing

chesterchristmasparade@verizon.net.