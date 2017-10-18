Football recaps

Manchester 24, L.C. Bird 21 In the heavy mist of a cool, dreary October night, the “game of the week” match-up could not have...

Manchester 24, L.C. Bird 21

In the heavy mist of a cool, dreary October night, the “game of the week” match-up could not have been any better, it was a nail-biter to the very end. As both teams came into the game at 5-1, this was more than just a game for the better record; it was for bragging rights.

Manchester started the game off slow. They had some three-and-outs early on, and L.C. Bird managed to draw first blood. The Lancers quickly answered with a touchdown pass by Wake Forest commit Brendon Clark. Later, Manchester scored in the fourth to go up 21-14, and Bird answered with a 64-yard touchdown run by running back C.J. Donaldson to tie the game. Though the kicking game is not often the difference maker at the high school level, Manchester kicker Jake Lero booted a 37-yard field goal to put the Lancers up 24-21 with 3:24 to go.

L.C. Bird had one last shot to answer on a 4th-and-17 play, but came up short.

The Lancers are the only Dominion District team to defeat L.C. Bird since 2007, and they have done so three times; 2011, 2014 and now, 2017.

With the win, Manchester moves to 6-1 on the season and will play conference rival Clover Hill on the road next Friday at 7 p.m. L.C. Bird drops to 5-2. They will play conference rival Monacan on the road next week at 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Dale 36, Petersburg 0

Another week, another shutout. That was the case for Thomas Dale as they soundly defeated Petersburg 36-0. The Knights showed efficiency on both sides of the ball, limiting the Crimson Wave to just 55 total yards.

The Knights came in strong and confident, and they would strike first as their consistent run game continued its terror. Collin Holmes would get the game’s first touchdown, and the Knights showed no fear by scoring an early two point conversion, John Pierce connecting with Elijah Burns to give the Knights an 8-0 lead.

Sophomore sensation Chris Tyree made a long 38-yard run for a touchdown, which would give the Knights a 15-0 lead. Tyree would score again in the second quarter to extend the lead even more and finish the game with 10 carries for a game-high 105 yards and two touchdowns.

The Knights would put up two more Collin Holmes touchdowns including a 55-yard touchdown that sealed the game.

Defensively, linebacker Dusan Stjepanovic had yet another standout performance with 8 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and 3tackles for loss.

The Knights (5-2) host Hopewell (6-1) in what should be a very competitive game. Petersburg’s record drops to 3-4 as they go on the road to face the undefeated Dinwiddie Generals (7-0).

Matoaca 37, Col. Hts. 0

It was a new week and a fresh start for Matoaca. Both they and Colonials both came into the game riding losing streaks and looking to snap them. The Warriors jumped ahead early and would continue to roll, shutting out the Colonials 37-0 and spoiling their homecoming game.

The Warriors’ offense would be led by their rush attack; it started early and would not look back. Matoaca would be led by senior Kyle Williams, who rushed for a team-high 95 yards on 9 carries, including two touchdowns. Williams’s defensive efforts also helped as he finished with six tackles including two sacks. Ricarlos

Taylor would rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Matoaca’s defense held Colonial Heights to just 187 offensive yards and forced a fumble. Junior Manny Hickman finished with a team-high 10 tackles – including a sack – and that fumble recovery. Tae Nelson would also finish with 10 tackles. Senior Austin Hicks added eight and defensive back Trevonte Williams had six tackles.

The Warriors improved to 2-5, snapping a five-game losing streak. They host Meadowbrook for homecoming at 7 p.m. this Friday. Matoaca’s playoff hopes will dangle in the balance each week, as they figure to need to win out the rest of the way to qualify. Colonial Heights dropped to 3-4 after a 3-0 start. The Colonials will battle Prince George this week.

Dinwiddie 38, Meadowbrook 6

The Generals have passed every test put in from of them thus far in 2017, including a stretch of whipping Chester area teams. Over the past three weeks, Thomas Dale, Matoaca, and Meadowbrook have suffered losses at the hands of Dinwiddie. The Monarchs were the only team to score, as running back K.J. McNeil found the end zone.

Running back Zyan Sturdivant ran for 150 yards and five touchdowns in a potent Generals run game. Quarterback Kymon Pope added 87 yards on the ground.

For Meadowbrook, linebacker Brett Hall led the team with seven tackles, and Brandan Delaney added five tackles and a sack. Justin Burton recovered a fumble for the Monarchs.

Dinwiddie hosts Petersburg on Friday, while Meadowbrook travels to Matoaca, hoping to spoil the Warriors’ homecoming.