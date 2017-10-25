Dogpound laptopless

Hello and welcome back to the sad part of the Dogpound. I am typing this letter from my work office because my laptop decided...

Hello and welcome back to the sad part of the Dogpound. I am typing this letter from my work office because my laptop decided all it wanted to do was crash its memory. It would recalculate…run for a while, and then repeat the process to the point where it was crashing more than it was running. Work is only about 10 minutes from home…so it is no great effort to come in to use my office computer…but my office does lack the amenity of a television or a refrigerator. Sigh! Just shows what lengths I will go through to ensure my loyal pack fans get their weekly dose of the Dogpound…well…unless the Master decides to lose it…..I mean misplace it. However, there might be one positive thing about this night at the office…my boss might drive by and notice the lights on and think “Wow! Look at that guy burning the midnight oil! I need to make sure I tell him he is doing a great job.” Never going to happen! My boss does not live around here….he would not be in his office at 8 p.m…and I am sure, even if the two above did happen I would not be in line for an “Atta-boy!” Those words are like a foreign language to him. [I kid you not!] I know I do a “great” job, but it is always nice to have upper management recognize you for your efforts. Actually it is nice to have about anyone recognize you for doing something nice, positive, or constructive…probably one of the biggest things that seems missing this day and age. We seem overly eager to find the half-empty position versus seeking the half-full position…or at least settle for some middle ground that both parties can agree upon. It is overly frustrating to me since we have a country that is so overly blessed and yet, everywhere you turn, someone is finding something to complain about. Think about it…when was the last time you turned on the television and heard more positive news than negative news? With that being said….I will step down from my little soapbox. In closing, I just ask that you make a little bit more effort every day, to find the positive in your life and share it with one and all.

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“Every day may not be good, but there is good in every day.”

–Dogpound Wisdom

CLEAN WASH

A young couple moved into a new neighborhood. The next morning, while they were eating breakfast, the young woman saw her neighbor hanging the wash outside.

“That laundry is not very clean,” she said. “She doesn’t know how to wash correctly. Perhaps she needs better laundry soap.” Her husband looked on, but remained silent. Every time her neighbor would hang her wash to dry, the young woman would make the same comments. About one month later, the woman was surprised to see a nice clean wash on the line and said to her husband, “Look, she has learned how to wash correctly. I wonder who taught her this?” The husband said, “I got up early this morning and cleaned our windows.”

That is a wrap. Time to go find out what I am missing on the television. As always be good, do good, play safe, and remember, life is better with clean windows.

JR