Local dentist sponsors cookbook for food bank fundraiser

When Julie Ferry attended an information session held at the Chesterfield Food Bank with her mission team from Chester United Methodist Church, she was surprised at the volume of food that was being distributed to so many people in Chesterfield. She had no idea that there were so many families that would go hungry without the food bank’s help. So when the opportunity came for her and her husband, David, to sponsor the “Authentic Southern” cookbook, David’s dentistry business jumped at the chance to help.

“We decided to contribute to the cookbook project at the Chesterfield Food Bank so that we could give back to the community that we love and to help feed the children of Chesterfield during the summer months when school lunches are not available,” said Julie.

The Kids Summer Food Program completed a second successful summer session by providing more than 75,000 easy- to-prepare breakfast and lunch meals for 11 weeks from June through August this year.

“Our hope is that families receiving food can also take part in selling the cookbooks, allowing them the joy of also giving to their neighbors,” said Julie. ” We are so blessed to have the Chesterfield Food Bank in our community and are warmed to know that tummies are full because of it.”

The “Authentic Southern” cookbook contains recipes from volunteers and staff who work at the food bank and from professional chefs who contributed to the project. A brief history of the food bank is also included. Copies can be purchased from the Chesterfield Food Bank at 12211 Iron Bridge Road, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cookbooks cost $30 each, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Food on the Move Program, which includes the Kids Summer Food Program. All donors who make a $500 donation during the Give Where You Live Campaign will receive a cookbook as the food bank’s special gift of thanks. The “Authentic Southern” cookbook was written by Diana L’Gere, published by Arabella Publishing, and sponsored by David Ferry Dentistry. These cookbooks will also make a great Christmas gift. Order today while supplies last.