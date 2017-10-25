Police Blotter

ALFALFA LN (25xx block) 06/01/2017 12:01 a.m. – Rape-Forcible APPLEFORD DR (33xx block) 10/10/2017 10:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle. BARNWOOD TR...

ALFALFA LN (25xx block) 06/01/2017 12:01 a.m. – Rape-Forcible

APPLEFORD DR (33xx block) 10/10/2017 10:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

BARNWOOD TR (57xx block) 10/05/2017 9:30 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Nothing reported stolen.

BARNWOOD TURN (56xx block) 10/06/2017 9:30 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

BELFIELD RD (75xx block) 10/05/2017 8:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

BELLBROOK DR (42xx block) 01/01/2015 8:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

BENSLEY COMMONS LN (71xx block) 09/05/2017 8:00 a.m. – Money stolen from residence.

BIRDIE LN (118xx block) 10/10/2017 2:00 p.m. – Strong arm robbery on street. Money taken from victim.

BRINKLEY RD (35xx block) 10/10/2017 5:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a stable.

BURNT OAK TR (51xx block) 10/07/2017 7:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

BUTLER LN (42xx block) 10/06/2017 12:00 p.m. – Unknown entry. Nothing reported stolen.

CALDWELL AVE (50xx block) 10/08/2017 12:40 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

CENTRE ST (119xx block) 10/07/2017 10:00 p.m. – Rape-Forcible

CHALKLEY RD (110xx block) 10/06/2017 3:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from work vehicle.

CHURCHILL CT (111xx block) 10/09/2017 9:00 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

CLIFFSIDE DR (8xx block) 09/25/2017 12:01 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

COGBILL RD (49xx block) 10/09/2017 8:30 a.m. – Vandalism at school.

COGBILL RD (49xx block) 10/09/2017 8:55 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

COUGAR TL (38xx block) 10/05/2017 2:10 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 10/06/2017 7:30 a.m. – Money stolen from school building.

COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 10/04/2017 9:43 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 10/06/2017 5:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 10/09/2017 1:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

COURTHOUSE RD (69xx block) 10/08/2017 2:00 p.m. – Front door entered. Electronics stolen from residence.

COURTHOUSE RD (84xx block) 10/08/2017 6:15 p.m. – Vandalism to a group home.

E DENNY CT (64xx block) 10/07/2017 1:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

ECOFF AVE (48xx block) 10/10/2017 11:34 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

ETHENS CASTLE DR (100xx block) 10/05/2017 6:00 p.m. – Nothing reported stolen from vehicle.

FIRETHORNE LN (88xx block) 10/05/2017 9:30 p.m. – Money stolen from residence.

FOX KNOLL DR (145xx block) 10/06/2017 6:35 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

GARY AVE (158xx block) 10/05/2017 5:00 p.m. – Consumable goods, electronics, and money stolen from vehicle.

GATESGREEN DR (63xx block) 10/06/2017 8:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

GOLDEN GARDEN CR (23xx block) 03/15/2017 12:00 p.m. – Jewelry stolen from residence.

GRAYMOSS RD (54xx block) 10/07/2017 2:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

GUNSIGHT TR (58xx block) 10/08/2017 2:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

HAPPY HILL RD (155xx block) 10/02/2017 3:00 p.m. – Vandalism on a construction site.

HOGANS AL (118xx block) 10/07/2017 10:00 p.m. – Consumable goods and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

HOPKINS RD (48xx block) 10/06/2017 9:30 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

IRON BRIDGE RD (110xx block) 10/06/2017 10:20 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

IRON BRIDGE RD (75xx block) 09/11/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vandalism to commercial business.

IRONHORSE RD (56xx block) 10/06/2017 12:30 a.m. – Electronics, firearms, money, office equipment, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

IRONSTONE DR (61xx block) 10/05/2017 7:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (124xx block) 10/09/2017 4:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (158xx block) 10/11/2017 10:25 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from convenience store.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (172xx block) 10/11/2017 2:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

KENTSHIRE LN (111xx block) 10/09/2017 7:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

KENTSHIRE LN (111xx block) 10/09/2017 8:00 p.m. – Consumable goods and electronics stolen from vehicle.

KINGS CREST CT (64xx block) 10/10/2017 7:12 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

KINGSLAND RD (34xx block) 09/16/2017 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

KNOBBY CT (27xx block) 10/10/2017 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

KOUFAX CT (71xx block) 10/09/2017 6:45 a.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Money and electronics stolen from victim.

LITTLE CREEK LN (44xx block) 10/10/2017 12:00 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.

LONGHOUSE LN (177xx block) 10/06/2017 8:30 a.m. – Vandalism to school building.

MASON DALE DR (48xx block) 10/10/2017 11:30 a.m. – Money stolen from residence.

MCCARTY AVE (48xx block) 10/08/2017 10:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (32xx block) 10/08/2017 4:00 a.m. – Front window entered. Nothing reported stolen.

MIDHURST DR (35xx block) 10/05/2017 8:15 p.m. – Clothing, consumable goods, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

MIDHURST DR (35xx block) 10/05/2017 9:00 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

MISTYHILL RD (54xx block) 10/07/2017 8:00 a.m. – Money stolen from residence.

OLD BERMUDA HUNDRED RD (24xx block) 10/07/2017 1:38 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

OMO RD (57xx block) 10/07/2017 5:30 p.m. – Front door entered. Nothing reported stolen.

OSBORNE RD (29xx block) 10/11/2017 8:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from apartment.

PACES FERRY RD (39xx block) 10/09/2017 10:00 p.m. – Consumable goods, firearms, and miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.

PINE GLADE LN (86xx block) 10/10/2017 1:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

PLEASANT CREEK CT (13xx block) 10/05/2017 2:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

PYPERS POINTE DR (155xx block) 09/24/2017 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

REDWATER CREEK RD (124xx block) 09/27/2017 5:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from work vehicle.

REGAL CREST DR (62xx block) 10/03/2017 5:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from builder home.

RIVER FORK PL (15xx block) 10/09/2017 8:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

RIVERTERRACE RD (208xx block) 10/05/2017 11:00 p.m. – Rape-Forcible

RUTLEDGE AVE (212xx block) 10/04/2017 12:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

SALEM CHURCH RD (97xx block) 10/03/2017 2:30 p.m. – Clothing stolen from school building.

SHADY LN (118xx block) 09/18/2017 11:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

SPRUCE AVE (151xx block) 10/08/2017 2:00 p.m. – Front door entered. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

STERLING BROOK DR (79xx block) 09/22/2017 8:00 p.m. – Vandalism at a community association building.

TARRIS LN (40xx block) 10/07/2017 7:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

TURNAWAY LN (67xx block) 10/09/2017 10:00 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

TUSCOLA DR (110xx block) 10/06/2017 4:45 a.m. – Consumable goods, electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

VERDICT CT (62xx block) 10/08/2017 5:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

W HUNDRED RD (24xx block) 10/03/2017 7:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

WILLIS RD (21xx block) 10/05/2017 8:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from hotel parking lot.

WILLIS RD (21xx block) 10/10/2017 4:30 a.m. – Front door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

WILLIS RD (21xx block) 10/10/2017 7:30 a.m. – Money stolen from business.

WINDRUSH CT (61xx block) 10/06/2017 3:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.

WOODLAND HILL DR (143xx block) 10/06/2017 11:50 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Nothing reported stolen.

YANTIS CT (37xx block) 10/05/2017 9:30 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

ZION RIDGE CT (55xx block) 10/09/2017 8:30 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic