POLICE BLOTTER

ANCHOR LANDING CT (117xx block) 10/11/2017 10:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

ARBOR LAKE DR (68xx block) 10/10/2017 1:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

ARBOR MEADOWS DR (66xx block) 10/12/2017 10:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Money stolen from vehicle.

ARBOR MEADOWS TR (64xx block) 10/10/2017 5:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.

BEL LAC DR (63xx block) 10/12/2017 6:15 a.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.

BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (121xx block) 10/13/2017 5:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from discount store.

BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (122xx block) 10/14/2017 10:35 a.m. – Consumable goods, electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

BREVARD DR (189xx block) 10/12/2017 3:45 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

BURNT OAK DR (49xx block) 10/15/2017 5:20 a.m. – Vandalism-Residential

BURNT OAK DR (49xx block) 10/16/2017 7:30 a.m. – Trespassing (Including prowler)-Other

CANNONADE LN (137xx block) 10/12/2017 4:30 p.m. – Side door entry. Electronics stolen from residence.

CARROLL LN (93xx block) 10/13/2017 12:00 p.m – Firearms and money stolen from vehicle.

CARROLL LN (93xx block) 10/13/2017 12:00 p.m. – Firearms, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

CENTRALIA RD (45xx block) 10/13/2017 7:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential

CHANNEL VIEW DR (115xx block) 10/11/2017 10:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.

CHESTERFIELD AVE (211xx block) 10/14/2017 8:00 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

CLIFFSIDE DR (9xx block) 10/15/2017 3:00 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

CLIFFSIDE DR (9xx block) 10/15/2017 9:00 a.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.

COGBILL RD (47xx block) 10/15/2017 7:10 p.m. –Electronics stolen from residence.

COGBILL RD (49xx block) 10/13/2017 4:45 p.m. – Bicycles stolen from roadway.

COUGAR TL (38xx block) 10/12/2017 2:05 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 10/13/2017 8:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

CREEK KNOLL CT (15xx block) 10/15/2017 9:00 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

DEANWOOD DR (41xx block) 10/11/2017 12:01 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

DUPUY RD (31xx block) 10/11/2017 6:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential

E RIVER RD (30xx block) 10/14/2017 11:09 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

EAGLES CREST DR (60xx block) 10/12/2017 9:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Consumable goods and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

ENON CHURCH RD (2xx block) 10/16/2017 5:45 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

GANDY AVE (201xx block) 10/15/2017 9:00 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

GRAVEL NECK RD (106xx block) 10/12/2017 4:00 p.m. – Attemped larceny from vehicle. Nothing reported stolen.

GREEN GARDEN CR (5xx block) 10/11/2017 11:00 p.m. –Attemped larceny from vehicle. Nothing reported stolen.

GREENSIDE TR (5xx block) 10/12/2017 3:21 a.m. – Clothing and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

HAGGIS DR (156xx block) 07/01/2017 12:00 p.m. – Electronics, jewelry, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

HARVETTE DR (37xx block) 10/14/2017 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

HICKORY BRANCH DR (203xx block) 10/13/2017 5:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

HOPKINS RD (57xx block) 10/15/2017 7:30 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from specialty store.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (69xx block) 05/16/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

LAWNDALE ST (89xx block) 10/13/2017 5:15 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Other

LORI RD (99xx block) 10/15/2017 8:00 p.m. – Electronics, firearms and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicles.

MAJESTIC CREEK DR (151xx block) 10/12/2017 9:30 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

MEADOWBURM DR (62xx block) 10/16/2017 11:40 a.m. – Front door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (33xx block) 10/16/2017 6:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential

MELODY RD (43xx block) 10/14/2017 7:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

N ENON CHURCH RD (138xx block) 10/11/2017 4:00 p.m. – Attemped larceny from vehicle. Nothing reported stolen.

OCTAGON DR (64xx block) 06/15/2017 12:01 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from apartment.

PETERSBURG ST (127xx block) 10/10/2017 8:00 a.m. – Jewelry and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

QUINNFORD BLVD (90xx block) 10/14/2017 6:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

RAMONA AVE (103xx block) 10/13/2017 10:00 p.m. – Attemped larceny from vehicle. Nothing reported stolen.

RAMONA AVE (103xx block) 10/13/2017 5:00 p.m. – Electronics, jewelry, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

RAMONA AVE (103xx block) 10/13/2017 5:00 p.m. – Electronics, jewelry, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

RAMONA AVE (10xx block) 10/13/2017 9:00 p.m. – Attemped larceny from vehicle. Nothing reported stolen.

RIVER ROCK DR (18xx block) 10/12/2017 12:01 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

RUSSELL RD (93xx block) 10/13/2017 11:30 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

SECOND AVE (208xx block) 10/13/2017 10:00 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

SHILOH DR (96xx block) 10/10/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen along with household goods and miscellaneous items.

STARLIGHT LN (9xx block) 10/12/2017 2:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

STONEWAY DR (133xx block) 09/25/2017 8:00 a.m. – Money stolen from residence.

TOTTY ST (36xx block) 10/13/2017 8:00 a.m. – Rear door entry. Nothing reported stolen from residence.

W HUNDRED RD (36xx block)10/13/2017 4:45 p.m. – Side sliding glass door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

WALNUT DR (11xx block) 10/16/2017 1:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Residential

WALTHALL DR (144xx block) 10/14/2017 8:00 – Electronics stolen from vehicle.

WALTHALL DR (146xx block) 10/14/2017 7:00 p.m. – Consumable goods, electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

WILLIS RD (19xx block) 10/13/2017 8:00 p.m. – Clothing, consumable goods, and electronics stolen from vehile.

WOOD DUCK LN (143xx block) 10/14/2017 11:00 p.m. – Attemped larceny from vehicle. Nothing reported stolen.

WOODPECKER RD (208xx block) 10/14/2017 2:50 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

WOODPECKER RD (208xx block) 10/14/2017 3:20 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed