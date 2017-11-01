POLICE BLOTTER
Police Blotter November 1, 2017 VN Staff
ANCHOR LANDING CT (117xx block) 10/11/2017 10:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
ARBOR LAKE DR (68xx block) 10/10/2017 1:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.
ARBOR MEADOWS DR (66xx block) 10/12/2017 10:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Money stolen from vehicle.
ARBOR MEADOWS TR (64xx block) 10/10/2017 5:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.
BEL LAC DR (63xx block) 10/12/2017 6:15 a.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.
BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (121xx block) 10/13/2017 5:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from discount store.
BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (122xx block) 10/14/2017 10:35 a.m. – Consumable goods, electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
BREVARD DR (189xx block) 10/12/2017 3:45 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
BURNT OAK DR (49xx block) 10/15/2017 5:20 a.m. – Vandalism-Residential
BURNT OAK DR (49xx block) 10/16/2017 7:30 a.m. – Trespassing (Including prowler)-Other
CANNONADE LN (137xx block) 10/12/2017 4:30 p.m. – Side door entry. Electronics stolen from residence.
CARROLL LN (93xx block) 10/13/2017 12:00 p.m – Firearms and money stolen from vehicle.
CARROLL LN (93xx block) 10/13/2017 12:00 p.m. – Firearms, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
CENTRALIA RD (45xx block) 10/13/2017 7:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential
CHANNEL VIEW DR (115xx block) 10/11/2017 10:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD AVE (211xx block) 10/14/2017 8:00 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.
CLIFFSIDE DR (9xx block) 10/15/2017 3:00 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
CLIFFSIDE DR (9xx block) 10/15/2017 9:00 a.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.
COGBILL RD (47xx block) 10/15/2017 7:10 p.m. –Electronics stolen from residence.
COGBILL RD (49xx block) 10/13/2017 4:45 p.m. – Bicycles stolen from roadway.
COUGAR TL (38xx block) 10/12/2017 2:05 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.
COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 10/13/2017 8:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
CREEK KNOLL CT (15xx block) 10/15/2017 9:00 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.
DEANWOOD DR (41xx block) 10/11/2017 12:01 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.
DUPUY RD (31xx block) 10/11/2017 6:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential
E RIVER RD (30xx block) 10/14/2017 11:09 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed
EAGLES CREST DR (60xx block) 10/12/2017 9:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Consumable goods and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
ENON CHURCH RD (2xx block) 10/16/2017 5:45 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
GANDY AVE (201xx block) 10/15/2017 9:00 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic
GRAVEL NECK RD (106xx block) 10/12/2017 4:00 p.m. – Attemped larceny from vehicle. Nothing reported stolen.
GREEN GARDEN CR (5xx block) 10/11/2017 11:00 p.m. –Attemped larceny from vehicle. Nothing reported stolen.
GREENSIDE TR (5xx block) 10/12/2017 3:21 a.m. – Clothing and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
HAGGIS DR (156xx block) 07/01/2017 12:00 p.m. – Electronics, jewelry, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
HARVETTE DR (37xx block) 10/14/2017 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
HICKORY BRANCH DR (203xx block) 10/13/2017 5:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
HOPKINS RD (57xx block) 10/15/2017 7:30 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from specialty store.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (69xx block) 05/16/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.
LAWNDALE ST (89xx block) 10/13/2017 5:15 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Other
LORI RD (99xx block) 10/15/2017 8:00 p.m. – Electronics, firearms and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicles.
MAJESTIC CREEK DR (151xx block) 10/12/2017 9:30 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
MEADOWBURM DR (62xx block) 10/16/2017 11:40 a.m. – Front door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
MEADOWDALE BLVD (33xx block) 10/16/2017 6:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential
MELODY RD (43xx block) 10/14/2017 7:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
N ENON CHURCH RD (138xx block) 10/11/2017 4:00 p.m. – Attemped larceny from vehicle. Nothing reported stolen.
OCTAGON DR (64xx block) 06/15/2017 12:01 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from apartment.
PETERSBURG ST (127xx block) 10/10/2017 8:00 a.m. – Jewelry and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
QUINNFORD BLVD (90xx block) 10/14/2017 6:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
RAMONA AVE (103xx block) 10/13/2017 10:00 p.m. – Attemped larceny from vehicle. Nothing reported stolen.
RAMONA AVE (103xx block) 10/13/2017 5:00 p.m. – Electronics, jewelry, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
RAMONA AVE (103xx block) 10/13/2017 5:00 p.m. – Electronics, jewelry, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
RAMONA AVE (10xx block) 10/13/2017 9:00 p.m. – Attemped larceny from vehicle. Nothing reported stolen.
RIVER ROCK DR (18xx block) 10/12/2017 12:01 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
RUSSELL RD (93xx block) 10/13/2017 11:30 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
SECOND AVE (208xx block) 10/13/2017 10:00 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed
SHILOH DR (96xx block) 10/10/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen along with household goods and miscellaneous items.
STARLIGHT LN (9xx block) 10/12/2017 2:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed
STONEWAY DR (133xx block) 09/25/2017 8:00 a.m. – Money stolen from residence.
TOTTY ST (36xx block) 10/13/2017 8:00 a.m. – Rear door entry. Nothing reported stolen from residence.
W HUNDRED RD (36xx block)10/13/2017 4:45 p.m. – Side sliding glass door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
WALNUT DR (11xx block) 10/16/2017 1:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Residential
WALTHALL DR (144xx block) 10/14/2017 8:00 – Electronics stolen from vehicle.
WALTHALL DR (146xx block) 10/14/2017 7:00 p.m. – Consumable goods, electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
WILLIS RD (19xx block) 10/13/2017 8:00 p.m. – Clothing, consumable goods, and electronics stolen from vehile.
WOOD DUCK LN (143xx block) 10/14/2017 11:00 p.m. – Attemped larceny from vehicle. Nothing reported stolen.
WOODPECKER RD (208xx block) 10/14/2017 2:50 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge
WOODPECKER RD (208xx block) 10/14/2017 3:20 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed
Dogpound paint clothes
Magazine Style Full Page Views
Full Page Views Nov 18, 2017 1
Thanksgiving dinner
State News Nov 10, 2017
A fire trap
Fire & Life Safety Nov 3, 2017
POLICE BLOTTER
Police Blotter Nov 1, 2017
Restaurant Review
Fire & Life Safety Nov 1, 2017