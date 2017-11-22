Adams, Hughes sworn in as constitutional officers

Carey Adams and Jenefer Hughes were sworn in as constitutional officers of Chesterfield County Friday afternoon. In a ceremony in the county’s public meeting...

In a ceremony in the county’s public meeting room, Adams was sworn in as county treasurer, and Hughes was sworn in as the county’s commissioner of the revenue.

Adams has worked for Chesterfield County for more than 29 years. He worked for about four years as an accounting manager in the Accounting Department, and he has served 25 years as chief deputy treasurer. He was appointed treasurer after the former treasurer retired Jan. 1.

“I am honored and humbled to be elected treasurer and sincerely appreciate the trust citizens have placed in me,” Adams said. “I will continue to work diligently to ensure my office provides quality customer service to our citizens and that the services we provide are efficient and convenient.”

Hughes is a chartered accountant with 30 years’ business experience, and most recently served as director of accounting at McKesson. She has lived with her family in Bon Air since 2009.

“I am humbled and honored to have been elected as commissioner of the revenue on Nov. 7,” Hughes said. “I would like to thank everyone for your support and look forward to getting to work to serve the citizens of Chesterfield County.”