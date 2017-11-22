Dogpound paint clothes

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. In the last article, I was telling you about my front door painting...

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. In the last article, I was telling you about my front door painting experience. One thing about painting…at least for me…is that I get a lot of paint on other things that I am not supposed to get paint on, and of course, that includes me. Because of my tendencies, I have some paint clothes I keep just for this occasion. However, I had some trouble locating my paint threads, since I had a reorganization of my closets a few months ago, and the box they were supposed to be in was missing. I did finally find my blue jeans…the ones that have more frayed holes than pockets. I have had them for many years, and it was so nice to find out that they still fit. I even had to wear a belt to keep them up! Small victory …but I will take it! LOL I could not find my plaid paint shirt, so I decided to use an old t-shirt that I was going to throw out since there were big holes in the armpits. So…properly dressed with hands covered in gloves, I painted the door….and guess what? Despite being a pristine white…I did not get one drop of paint on my T-shirt…and to be honest I did not make any special effort to make that happen. Now I did get a few drops on my jeans which was expected, and I had to use a gasoline soaked rag to get paint off the door jamb…but the shirt was spotless. Good thing…those paint stains are really hard to get out. LOL

QUOTE FOR THE WEEK

“Life is a great big canvas and you should throw all the paint you can on it.” – Danny Kaye

LAUNDRY

A young couple moved into a new neighborhood. The next morning while they were eating breakfast, the young woman saw her neighbor hanging the wash outside. “That laundry is not very clean,” she said. “She doesn’t know how to wash correctly. Perhaps she needs better laundry soap.” Her husband looked on, but remained silent. Every time her neighbor would hang her wash to dry, the young woman would make the same comments. About one month later, the woman was surprised to see a nice clean wash on the line and said to her husband, “Look, she has learned how to wash correctly. I wonder who taught her this?” The husband said, “I got up early this morning and cleaned our windows.”

CHICKENS

The farmer’s son was returning from the market with the crate of chickens his father had entrusted to him, when all of a sudden the box fell and broke open. Chickens scurried

off in different directions, but the determined boy walked all over the neighborhood scooping up the wayward birds and returning them to the repaired crate. Hoping he had found them all, the boy reluctantly returned home, expecting the worst. “Pa, the chickens got loose,” the boy confessed sadly, “but I managed to find all twelve of them.” “Well, you did real good, son,” the farmer beamed. “You left with seven.”

That is all I have for today. As always be good, do good, play safe, and remember if things are starting to look a bit foggy…clean your glasses.

JR