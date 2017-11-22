Local student to play in jazz ensemble

During its fall concert, the Eastern Mennonite University Jazz Ensemble, of which North Chesterfield’s William Ragland is a member, will play swing, up-tempo funk,...

During its fall concert, the Eastern Mennonite University Jazz Ensemble, of which North Chesterfield’s William Ragland is a member, will play swing, up-tempo funk, two Benny Carter pieces, and more.

The 16-member ensemble under the direction of Robert Curry will take the stage at Lehman Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30. The concert is free and open to the public.

Four members of the ensemble are music majors – but that hasn’t kept them all from enjoying jazz. “It is a thrill to work with such willing performers who want to expand their knowledge and performing ability,” he said.

The concert – featuring Brooke Bevington, a junior social work major from Grottoes, Virginia, will be the culmination of a busy semester. The ensemble has performed for multiple campus events including Homecoming and Family Weekend.