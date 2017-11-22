Trending
Local student to play in jazz ensemble

Local student to play in jazz ensemble

November 22, 2017

During its fall concert, the Eastern Mennonite University Jazz Ensemble, of which North Chesterfield’s William Ragland is a member, will play swing, up-tempo funk, two Benny Carter pieces, and more.

The 16-member ensemble under the direction of Robert Curry will take the stage at Lehman Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30. The concert is free and open to the public.

Four members of the ensemble are music majors – but that hasn’t kept them all from enjoying jazz. “It is a thrill to work with such willing performers who want to expand their knowledge and performing ability,” he said.

The concert – featuring Brooke Bevington, a junior social work major from Grottoes, Virginia, will be the culmination of a busy semester. The ensemble has performed for multiple campus events including Homecoming and Family Weekend.

