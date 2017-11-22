Recently Deceased
Almeida, Mr. Wilfred “Bill” Edmond Sr., 95, of Chester, widower of Joyce Ann Cumbie Almeida.
Barton, Mr. Kenneth L. Jr., 65, of Chesterfield.
Beglau, Mr. L. Wallace, 82, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Ilyne Beglau.
Bell, Mr. Marshall, 86, of North Chesterfield, widower of Daris Bell.
Blalock, Mrs. Betty Jane Boisseau, 79, of Chesterfield, widow of David M. Blalock.
Bonner, Mr. William S., 79, of North Chesterfield, husband of Helen Bonner.
Bylund, Mrs. Jean Gloria Wise, 90, of North Chesterfield, widow of Linton David Bylund.
Clarke, Mrs. Ruth Josephine, 89, of Chesterfield, widow of Julian Clarke.
Forbes, Mr. Peter, 81, of Chesterfield, a Marine Corps veteran, husband of Carolyn Baile Forbes.
Grow, Mr. Scott Douglas, 50, of Chesterfield.
Hall, the Rev. Edward T. Sr., 90, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Betty L. Hall.
Hamilton, Mrs. Helen M. Dingus, 58, of North Chesterfield, wife of Joseph B. Hamilton.
Haynes, Mr. William T. “Tommy,” 84, of Chesterfield, husband of Gisele Williams Haynes.
Hopkins, Mrs. Frances Danby, 100, of Chester, widow of Edward Hopkins.
Jensen, Ms. Purificacion Dagdag, 93, of North Chesterfield.
Johnson, Mrs. Cynthia “Cynthy” Mary Papsin, 56, of North Chesterfield, wife of Stephen Johnson.
Jones, Ms. Agnes Blaha, 90, of Chesterfield, widow of James Fulton Jones.
Kilby, Mr. Claude W. Sr., 94, of Chesterfield, a World War II Army Air Corps veteran, widower of Jacqueline Kilby.
Lang, Mrs. Frances, 87, of Chesterfield, widow of Louis Hopkins Lang.
Markwood, Mrs. Jane Fortune, 92, of Chester, widow of Thomas Wilson Markwood.
Massengale, Mr. Alan Ray, 70, of Chesterfield, a retired U.S. Army engineer and Vietnam War veteran, husband of Virginia B. Massengale.
Mc Cants, Ms. Vickie Lynn, of North Chesterfield, wife of John Cottrell II.
Miller, Mr. Lewis E., 96, of Chesterfield, a World War II Coast Guard veteran, widower of Frances Miller.
Parks, Mrs. Lena Denise Tomlinson, 68, of South Chesterfield, wife of Donald E. Parks.
Pickeral, Mrs. Ursula “Sue” Bishop, of Chesterfield, widow of Percy E. Pickeral.
Neary, Ms. Deborah Averitte, 53, of North Chesterfield.
Rudd, Mr. William “Ernie,” 68, of North Chesterfield, an Air National Guard veteran, husband of Debra S. Rudd.
Taylor, Mr. Alvoston L. Jr., 75, of Chesterfield, husband of Brenda Fauntleroy Taylor.
White, Mr. Gregory Edward, 69, of Chesterfield, a Virginia National Guard veteran, husband of Juliet DiGiulian White.
