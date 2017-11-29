At Henricus Park’s Three Centuries of a Virginia Christmas Dec. 9

At Henricus Historical Park’s Three Centuries of Virginia Christmas event, Saturday, Dec. 9 from noon to 5 p.m. interpreters will be demonstrating the changing...

At Henricus Historical Park’s Three Centuries of Virginia Christmas event, Saturday, Dec. 9 from noon to 5 p.m. interpreters will be demonstrating the changing traditions of English Christmas during the reigns of King James I (1621), King George III (1776) and Queen Victoria (1864).

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. that evening, enjoy the James River Advisory Council’s Parade of Lights from the banks of the park. This popular annual event features boats decorated for the holiday season traveling along the James River.

“The traditions of Christmas have changed drastically throughout time, especially during the 17th through 19th centuries,” said Charles L. Grant, Executive Director of Henricus Historical Park. “Our Christmas program along with Parade of Lights is a great way to kick off the month of December and celebrate the holidays.”

All events scheduled for Dec. 9 are free to the public.

Commemorating more than 400 years of history, Henricus Historical Park recreates 17th-century life in the second successful English settlement in North America and in the Virginia Indian site of Arrohateck. Because of its prime location as a military outpost on a bluff overlooking the James River, the site also boasts rich Revolutionary War and Civil War history, which visitors can experience through special events and programs throughout the year.

Surrounded by the 810-acre Dutch Gap Conservation Area, the living history museum offers exceptional Pre-K-12 and adult education programs, as well as both indoor and outdoor meeting and special event space. Henricus Historical Park is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization that operates in partnership with the Henricus Foundation and the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico. For more information about Henricus Historical Park visit www.henricus.org and their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.