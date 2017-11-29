Extended hours for model railroad open house

The Old Dominion Chapter Modelers are pleased to announce that they will be open for extended hours during the Christmas Season. For four weekends...

The Old Dominion Chapter Modelers are pleased to announce that they will be open for extended hours during the Christmas Season. For four weekends starting Nov. 25 the huge HO model will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for the viewing pleasure of adults and children. Many intricate details have been added to the model during the past year, so even if you have seen it before, you will notice a lot of amazing new things. Also, the model has grown in size. A portion representing downtown Richmond is now under construction.

The entire model is constructed in HO scale so that a lot of detail is contained in each small area. The term HO means “half O.” Model electric trains of the 1950s were considered “O” gauge. The tracks were an unrealistic 3-rail and put together in short sections with internal pins inserted in the tubular rails. Train layouts were often constructed around the family Christmas tree and taken down after the holiday. As the HO gauge became popular in the ‘60s hobbyists saw that they could get twice the detail in the same space. The downside was that the layouts had to be made more permanent. Tracks were “T” shaped and were in long lengths soldered together, looking more like real tracks. Also, only two tracks were used along with many ties, just like the real thing.

The Old Dominion Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society Inc., is a voluntary, non-profit Virginia educational organization. The Museum is open, free, every weekend. Normal hours are 11 to 4 Saturday and 1 to 4 Sunday. at the Hull Street Station (the former Southern Railway passenger station at 102 Hull Street).

Ross Southward built this model of our Hull Street Station. Several modelers confer on proposed changes to the layout.