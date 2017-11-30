Matoaca girls volleyball breaks school’s drought

Matoaca girls’ volleyball, led by coach Tiara Boyd, accomplished a school first last Thursday when they defeated Glen Allen 3-2. The Warriors became the...

Matoaca girls’ volleyball, led by coach Tiara Boyd, accomplished a school first last Thursday when they defeated Glen Allen 3-2. The Warriors became the first team of any sport in school history to advance to a state tournament. Matoaca will face Atlee Wednesday, Nov. 8 in the first round of the Region 5 State Tournament. The team is led by senior setter Makenzy Johnson, a sure-fire candidate for 5A state player of the year and two standout juniors in Lani Mason and Lindsey Temple. Senior Jordan Morris is a defensive-minded player and a strong blocker. Alexus Costello is yet another exciting junior for a team with championship aspirations. Matoaca is currently 17-1, with their lone loss coming to Douglas Freeman early in the year.