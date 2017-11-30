Trending

Matoaca girls volleyball breaks school’s drought

Volleyball November 30, 2017 Mark Fausz 0

Matoaca girls’ volleyball, led by coach Tiara Boyd, accomplished a school first last Thursday when they defeated Glen Allen 3-2. The Warriors became the...

Matoaca girls’ volleyball, led by coach Tiara Boyd, accomplished a school first last Thursday when they defeated Glen Allen 3-2. The Warriors became the first team of any sport in school history to advance to a state tournament. Matoaca will face Atlee Wednesday, Nov. 8 in the first round of the Region 5 State Tournament. The team is led by senior setter Makenzy Johnson, a sure-fire candidate for 5A state player of the year and two standout juniors in Lani Mason and Lindsey Temple. Senior Jordan Morris is a defensive-minded player and a strong blocker. Alexus Costello is yet another exciting junior for a team with championship aspirations. Matoaca is currently 17-1, with their lone loss coming to Douglas Freeman early in the year.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nominate a principal for R.E.B. Awards

Schools Dec 1, 2017 0

Do you know a principal who goes above and beyond in...

Police Blotter

Police Blotter Nov 30, 2017 0

ALDRIDGE AVE (24xx block) 10/17/2017 2:00 p.m. – Money stolen from...

Matoaca girls volleyball breaks school’s drought

Volleyball Nov 30, 2017 0

Matoaca girls’ volleyball, led by coach Tiara Boyd, accomplished a school...

Dogpound paint clothes

Dogpound Nov 22, 2017 0

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....

Magazine Style Full Page Views

Full Page Views Nov 18, 2017 1

Please note the control buttons at the bottom of the page...

Building a walking, safe community

Transportation Nov 15, 2017

A sidewalk is being added to Ecoff Avenue along with upgrades...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.