Police Blotter

ALDRIDGE AVE (24xx block) 10/17/2017 2:00 p.m. – Money stolen from field/woods.

ALFAREE RD (95xx block) 10/13/2017 6:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

ARBOR CROFT WY (111xx block) 10/21/2017 5:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

BELLWOOD RD (18xx block) 10/18/2017 7:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

BELMONT RD (62xx block) 10/20/2017 8:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (121xx block) 10/21/2017 3:20 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

BLOSSOMWOOD CR (51xx block) 10/22/2017 9:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

BRANDERS BRIDGE RD (124xx block) 10/19/2017 10:30 a.m. – Vandalism to school.

BUNDLE RD (112xx block) 10/21/2017 2:54 a.m. – Front door entry. Consumable goods stolen from convenience store.

CHURCH RD (191xx block) 10/20/2017 6:00 a.m. – Side window entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from church.

COALFIELD RD (7xx block) 10/23/2017 3:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from office building.

COUGAR TL (40xx block) 08/30/2017 6:00 p.m. – Rape-Forcible at playground.

CREEK EDGE PL (150xx block) 08/01/2017 8:00 a.m. – Jewelry stolen from residence.

CREEKFALL WY (14xx block) 10/19/2017 11:31 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

CREEKRUN DR (65xx block) 10/23/2017 8:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

DOCKSIDE CT (159xx block) 10/16/2017 1:00 p.m. – Rear window entry. Nothing reported stolen.

DORIUS DR (61xx block) 10/22/2017 9:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

DOTTIE DR (142xx block) 10/21/2017 3:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

DRUMVALE DR (140xx block) 10/23/2017 11:00 a.m. – Clothing, electronics, jewelry, and money stolen from residence.

DURRETTE DR (39xx block) 10/18/2017 4:00 a.m. – Money stolen from residence.

DURRETTE DR (40xx block) 10/22/2017 11:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

DWIGHT AVE (25xx block) 10/16/2017 5:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

E HUNDRED RD (17xx block) 10/21/2017 12:45 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

E HUNDRED RD (17xx block) 09/18/2017 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from tractor business.

ENCHANTED LN (49xx block) 10/22/2017 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

FOX CLUB PY (143xx block) 10/20/2017 5:15 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

GLORYVINE DR (61xx block) 08/31/2017 9:00 a.m. – Money stolen from residence.

GREAT BRANCH DR (114xx block) 10/23/2017 2:00 p.m. – Rape-Forcible

HAGGIS DR (157xx block) 10/16/2017 12:00 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

HAYDEN ST (33xx block) 10/19/2017 11:07 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Miscellaneous items taken from victim.

HICKORY RD (60xx block) 10/23/2017 8:30 a.m. – Vandalism-Other at middle school.

HOPKINS RD (47xx block) 10/18/2017 10:15 a.m. – Clothing stolen from school building.

HOPKINS RD (47xx block) 10/20/2017 9:41 a.m. – Vandalism-Commercial/Business

HOPKINS RD (57xx block) 10/20/2017 1:36 p.m. – Money stolen from discount store.

HOPKINS RD (76xx block) 10/22/2017 7:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

IRON BRIDGE RD (60xx block) 10/23/2017 10:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (139xx block) 10/23/2017 10:00 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (141xx block) 10/15/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from office building.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (65xx block) 10/23/2017 7:15 p.m. – Vandalism-Commercial/Business

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx block) 10/22/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from garage.

JESSUP RD (62xx block) 10/23/2017 11:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

KINGSLAND RD (351xx block) 10/19/2017 11:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

LAWNDALE ST (89xx block) 10/22/2017 2:14 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

LORI RD (99xx block) 10/16/2017 3:30 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen.

LORI RD (99xx block) 10/21/2017 1:00 p.m. – Rape-Forcible

LUCKYLEE CS (360xx block) 09/29/2017 8:00 a.m. – Jewelry stolen from residence.

MAIN ST (33xx block) 10/22/2017 6:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential

MERIDIAN AVE (159xx block) 10/15/2017 9:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

MIMMS LP (68xx block) 10/22/2017 4:09 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

N ENON CHURCH RD (139xx block) 10/13/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

PERDUE AVE (214xx block) 10/13/2017 8:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

PERDUE SPRINGS DR (26xx block) 10/21/2017 1:00 p.m. – Consumable goods, money, and miscellaneous items stolen

from hotel room.

PERRYMONT RD (85xx block) 10/20/2017 8:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

PROCTORS RUN DR (88xx block) 10/10/2017 8:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

RIDGEDALE PY (50xx block) 10/20/2017 1:00 a.m. – Front driver’s side window entered. Miscellaneous items stolen from

vehicle.

SANDWAVE RD (158xx block) 10/17/2017 9:00 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

SANDY FORD RD (166xx block) 10/23/2017 9:00 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

SHERBOURNE RD (29xx block) 10/20/2017 8:00 a.m. – Money and jewelry stolen from residence.

SPRING LAKE RD (15xx block) 10/21/2017 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

SURRY RD (114xx block) 10/21/2017 4:00 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

TALON LN (88xx block) 10/17/2017 9:18 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

TALON LN (89xx block) 10/23/2017 3:15 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential

TANNER SLIP CR (41xx block) 10/17/2017 9:15 p.m. – Jewelry, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

TIMONIUM DR (108xx block) 10/17/2017 11:00 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

TIMSBERRY CR (152xx block) 10/18/2017 11:47 a.m. – Clothing stolen from residence.

W HUNDRED RD (15xx block) 10/21/2017 10:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from tractor and equipment business.

WAREHAM PL (93xx block) 10/23/2017 10:00 a.m. – Clothing, electronics, jewelry, money, and miscellaneous items stolen

from residence.

WARRIOR DR (210xx block) 10/23/2017 2:45 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

WEIR RD (25xx block) 10/16/2017 12:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from department store.

WHITEPINE RD (75xx block) 09/14/2017 8:00 a.m. – Jewelry stolen from office building.

WILLIS RD (21xx block) 10/19/2017 4:00 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

WINFREE ST (124xx block) 10/21/2017 8:08 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

WOODS EDGE RD (157xx block) 10/17/2017 9:30 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from garage.

WUTHERING HT (33xx block) 10/22/2017 3:00 p.m. – Money stolen from residence.