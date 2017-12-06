Christmas Parade coming next weekend

Trending
The Kiwanis Christmas parade will be held Sunday, Dec. 10. This year’s parade theme is “Parade of the Christmas Toys.” Dickie King as our Grand Marshal.

West Hundred Road between the Chester YMCA and Harrowgate Road will close starting at 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The parade will begin at 2 p.m., and West Hundred Road will re-open after the parade at approximately 4 p.m. Come out and see floats, bands, dancers, and much, much more, including Santa himself.

If you would like to participate in the parade, time is running out. The deadline for entries is Dec. 1 and the entry fee for participants is $50.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.

