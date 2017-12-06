POLICE BLOTTER
Police Blotter December 6, 2017 VN Staff 0
BARBERRY LN (17xx block) 10/31/2017 6:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.
BETHESDA DR (36xx block) 11/03/2017 6:50 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
BETZ CT (35xx block) 10/31/2017 3:00 p.m. – 2003 black utility trailer, firearms, electronics, household goods, and miscellaneous items stolen from
residence.
BEVERLY ST (217xx block) 11/01/2017 4:00 p.m. – Money stolen from residence.
BRITTONWOOD DR (102xx block) 11/04/2017 8:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.
CASTLEWOOD RD (48xx block) 11/04/2017 5:00 p.m. – Burglary attempt. Nothing reported stolen.
COGBILL RD (49xx block) 11/03/2017 7:55 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.
CREEK MEADOW CR (31xx block) 11/06/2017 2:50 p.m. – Vandalism-Other
CREEK WY (40xx block) 11/06/2017 2:00 a.m. – Front passenger window entered. Clothing, electronics, firearms, and miscellaneous items stolen
from residence.
CROFT CROSSING CT (93xx block) 11/06/2017 4:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Miscellaneous property stolen from residence.
DALESHIRE DR (60xx block) 11/06/2017 5:10 p.m. – Bicycles stolen from residence.
DORSEY RD (88xx block) 11/05/2017 3:58 p.m. – Vandalism-Other
DRAYTON RD (110xx block) 11/04/2017 5:00 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
DREWRYS BLUFF RD (26xx block) 11/06/2017 6:00 p.m. – Front passenger side door entered. Electronics stolen from vehicle.
ETCHING ST (78xx block) 11/03/2017 5:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from construction site.
EVELYNN DR (135xx block) 11/06/2017 7:00 a.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.
HALLMARK CR (52xx block) 09/20/2017 12:00 p.m. – Firearms and miscellaneous property stolen from residence.
HEATHER RG (96xx block) 11/02/2017 8:00 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.
HOPKINS RD (47xx block) 11/03/2017 10:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from school building.
IRON BRIDGE PZ (120xx block) 11/07/2017 11:30 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial
IRON BRIDGE RD (55xx block) 11/05/2017 12:30 a.m. – Front door entry. Nothing reported stolen.
IRONGATE DR (68xx block) 11/05/2017 1:12 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (158xx block) 11/02/2017 4:30 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from commercial lot.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (158xx block) 11/05/2017 12:25 a.m. –Electronics stolen from vehicle.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (57xx block) 11/03/2017 3:00 p.m. – Money stolen from garage.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (57xx block) 11/03/2017 8:30 p.m. – Grocery/Supermarket Bomb Case-Threat
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (68xx block) 10/30/2017 12:00 p.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (80xx block) 11/05/2017 1:36 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (63xx block) 10/30/2017 12:01 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.
KENTWOOD FOREST DR (140xx block) 11/04/2017 8:00 p.m. – Clothing and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
KINGS CREST CT (64xx block) 11/02/2017 6:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.
KINGS GATE RD (40xx block) 10/29/2017 5:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.
LAKE FALLS DR (117xx block) 11/06/2017 7:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.
LAKEMERE DR (58xx block) 11/05/2017 10:58 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.
LIVERPOOL LN (124xx block) 11/06/2017 9:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
LORI RD (99xx block) 11/06/2017 10:30 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Consumable goods, electronics, money, and miscellaneous items
stolen from vehicle.
LYNNDHURST DR (140xx block) 11/04/2017 9:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side window entered. Nothing reported stolen from vehicle.
MARINA DR (21xx block) 10/25/2017 12:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Mailbox
MEADOWDALE BLVD (33xx block) 11/04/2017 12:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
POINT OF ROCKS RD (20xx block) 11/04/2017 7:24 p.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from residence.
RICHMOND ST (121xx block) 11/03/2017 7:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
RIVER RD (116xx block) 11/02/2017 9:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
RUFFIN MILL RD (12xx block) 11/03/2017 11:05 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge
RUTHWIN LN (39xx block) 09/16/2017 8:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items reported stolen from residence.
SILVERTREE CT (155xx block) 11/03/2017 10:45 a.m. – Rape-Forcible
SPRUCE AVE (151xx block) 11/02/2017 8:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
SUNBEAM RD (53xx block) 11/02/2017 8:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.
W FOX GR (70xx block) 11/08/2017 1:24 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
W HUNDRED RD (30xx block) 11/07/2017 5:30 p.m. – Rear passenger window entered. Electronics and miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.
W HUNDRED RD (47xx block) 11/03/2017 8:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Commercial/Business
W JAMSON RD (58xx block) 11/03/2017 11:20 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
WALMSLEY BLVD (31xx block) 11/06/2017 11:25 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Peeping Tom
WHITE MOUNTAIN DR (16xx block) 10/31/2017 6:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.
WHITEPINE RD (66xx block) 11/04/2017 2:30 p.m. – Consumable goods, jewelry, money, and miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.
WILLESDEN RD (46xx block) 10/29/2017 5:30 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.
WILLIS RD (21xx block) 11/05/2017 5:00 p.m. – Rear window entry into commercial building under construction. Consumable goods reported stolen.
Christmas Parade coming next weekend
POLICE BLOTTER
Police Blotter Dec 6, 2017 0
Police Blotter
Police Blotter Nov 30, 2017 0
Matoaca girls volleyball breaks school’s drought
Volleyball Nov 30, 2017 0
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.