Police Blotter December 6, 2017

BARBERRY LN (17xx block) 10/31/2017 6:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence. BETHESDA DR (36xx block) 11/03/2017 6:50 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential BETZ...

BARBERRY LN (17xx block) 10/31/2017 6:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

BETHESDA DR (36xx block) 11/03/2017 6:50 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

BETZ CT (35xx block) 10/31/2017 3:00 p.m. – 2003 black utility trailer, firearms, electronics, household goods, and miscellaneous items stolen from

residence.

BEVERLY ST (217xx block) 11/01/2017 4:00 p.m. – Money stolen from residence.

BRITTONWOOD DR (102xx block) 11/04/2017 8:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.

CASTLEWOOD RD (48xx block) 11/04/2017 5:00 p.m. – Burglary attempt. Nothing reported stolen.

COGBILL RD (49xx block) 11/03/2017 7:55 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

CREEK MEADOW CR (31xx block) 11/06/2017 2:50 p.m. – Vandalism-Other

CREEK WY (40xx block) 11/06/2017 2:00 a.m. – Front passenger window entered. Clothing, electronics, firearms, and miscellaneous items stolen

from residence.

CROFT CROSSING CT (93xx block) 11/06/2017 4:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Miscellaneous property stolen from residence.

DALESHIRE DR (60xx block) 11/06/2017 5:10 p.m. – Bicycles stolen from residence.

DORSEY RD (88xx block) 11/05/2017 3:58 p.m. – Vandalism-Other

DRAYTON RD (110xx block) 11/04/2017 5:00 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

DREWRYS BLUFF RD (26xx block) 11/06/2017 6:00 p.m. – Front passenger side door entered. Electronics stolen from vehicle.

ETCHING ST (78xx block) 11/03/2017 5:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from construction site.

EVELYNN DR (135xx block) 11/06/2017 7:00 a.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

HALLMARK CR (52xx block) 09/20/2017 12:00 p.m. – Firearms and miscellaneous property stolen from residence.

HEATHER RG (96xx block) 11/02/2017 8:00 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

HOPKINS RD (47xx block) 11/03/2017 10:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from school building.

IRON BRIDGE PZ (120xx block) 11/07/2017 11:30 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

IRON BRIDGE RD (55xx block) 11/05/2017 12:30 a.m. – Front door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

IRONGATE DR (68xx block) 11/05/2017 1:12 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (158xx block) 11/02/2017 4:30 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from commercial lot.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (158xx block) 11/05/2017 12:25 a.m. –Electronics stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (57xx block) 11/03/2017 3:00 p.m. – Money stolen from garage.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (57xx block) 11/03/2017 8:30 p.m. – Grocery/Supermarket Bomb Case-Threat

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (68xx block) 10/30/2017 12:00 p.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (80xx block) 11/05/2017 1:36 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (63xx block) 10/30/2017 12:01 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

KENTWOOD FOREST DR (140xx block) 11/04/2017 8:00 p.m. – Clothing and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

KINGS CREST CT (64xx block) 11/02/2017 6:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.

KINGS GATE RD (40xx block) 10/29/2017 5:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

LAKE FALLS DR (117xx block) 11/06/2017 7:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.

LAKEMERE DR (58xx block) 11/05/2017 10:58 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

LIVERPOOL LN (124xx block) 11/06/2017 9:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

LORI RD (99xx block) 11/06/2017 10:30 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Consumable goods, electronics, money, and miscellaneous items

stolen from vehicle.

LYNNDHURST DR (140xx block) 11/04/2017 9:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side window entered. Nothing reported stolen from vehicle.

MARINA DR (21xx block) 10/25/2017 12:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Mailbox

MEADOWDALE BLVD (33xx block) 11/04/2017 12:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

POINT OF ROCKS RD (20xx block) 11/04/2017 7:24 p.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from residence.

RICHMOND ST (121xx block) 11/03/2017 7:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

RIVER RD (116xx block) 11/02/2017 9:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

RUFFIN MILL RD (12xx block) 11/03/2017 11:05 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

RUTHWIN LN (39xx block) 09/16/2017 8:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items reported stolen from residence.

SILVERTREE CT (155xx block) 11/03/2017 10:45 a.m. – Rape-Forcible

SPRUCE AVE (151xx block) 11/02/2017 8:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

SUNBEAM RD (53xx block) 11/02/2017 8:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.

W FOX GR (70xx block) 11/08/2017 1:24 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

W HUNDRED RD (30xx block) 11/07/2017 5:30 p.m. – Rear passenger window entered. Electronics and miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.

W HUNDRED RD (47xx block) 11/03/2017 8:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Commercial/Business

W JAMSON RD (58xx block) 11/03/2017 11:20 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

WALMSLEY BLVD (31xx block) 11/06/2017 11:25 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Peeping Tom

WHITE MOUNTAIN DR (16xx block) 10/31/2017 6:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.

WHITEPINE RD (66xx block) 11/04/2017 2:30 p.m. – Consumable goods, jewelry, money, and miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.

WILLESDEN RD (46xx block) 10/29/2017 5:30 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

WILLIS RD (21xx block) 11/05/2017 5:00 p.m. – Rear window entry into commercial building under construction. Consumable goods reported stolen.

