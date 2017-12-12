Trending

Magazine Style Full Page Views

Full Page Views December 12, 2017 VN Staff 5

Please note the control buttons at the bottom of the page and play around with them to get familiar with what they do. The...

Please note the control buttons at the bottom of the page and play around with them to get familiar with what they do. The online paper you see is identical to the Village News you see on the stand every week at your favorite pickup place. But the online paper will be delayed because we would like you to read the one that smells like ink. Just click on the date below of the issue you would like to read:

Thank you,

Village News Staff

June 28, 2017 Magazine Style Full issue

July 05, 2017 Magazine Style Full issue

July 12, 2017 Magazine Style Full issue

July 19, 1917 Magazine Style Full issue 

July 26, 2017 Magazine Style Full issue

August 2, 2017 Magazine Style Full issue

August 9,  2017 Magazine Style Full issue

August 16, 2017 Magazine Style Full issue 

August 23, 2017 Magazine Style Full issue

August 30, 2017 Magazine Style Full issue

September 6, 2017 Magazine Style Full page issue

September 13, 2017 Magazine Style Full page issue

September 20, 2017 Magazine Style Full page issue

September 27, 2017 Magazine Style Full page issue

October 4, 2017 Magazine Style Full page issue

October 11, 2017 Magazine Style Full page issue

October 18, 2017 Magazine Style Full page issue

October 25, 2017 Magazine Style Full page issue

November 01, 2017 Magazine Style Full page issue 

November 08, 2017 Magazine Style Full page issue

November 15, 2017 Magazine Style Full page issue

November 22, 2017 Magazine Style Full page issue

November 29, 2017 Magazine Style Full page issue

December 6, 2017 Magazine Style Full page issue 

December 13, 2017 Magazine Style full issue

Comments

  • Mark Fausz

    November 7, 2017 #1 Author

    This is cool keep it up

    Reply

  • Robert Greiner

    December 2, 2017 #2 Author

    Not really cool to be four weeks behind, though,,,

    Reply

    • Mark Fausz

      December 7, 2017 #3 Author

      I know Robert, you never give a give a guy a break even if he is exaggerating a little.

      Reply

  • Robert Greiner

    December 12, 2017 #4 Author

    Eureka! All caught up at last. Splendid!

    [See? I can be positive when the circumstances warrant.]

    Reply

    • Mark Fausz

      December 12, 2017 #5 Author

      And you can be appreciated, too. Always good to hear from you. Keep me on my toes.

      Reply

Add a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Magazine Style Full Page Views

Full Page Views Dec 12, 2017 5

Please note the control buttons at the bottom of the page...
Christmas Parade CANCELLED

Christmas Parade CANCELLED

Holiday Dec 6, 2017 0

The Kiwanis Christmas parade is CANCELLED. This year’s parade...

POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter Dec 6, 2017 0

BARBERRY LN (17xx block) 10/31/2017 6:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from...

VCU Drops Ball on Student-Athletes’ Graduation Rates

State News Dec 6, 2017 0

 By Sean Boyce Capital News Service As the college basketball season...

Police Blotter

Police Blotter Nov 30, 2017 0

ALDRIDGE AVE (24xx block) 10/17/2017 2:00 p.m. – Money stolen from...

Matoaca girls volleyball breaks school’s drought

Volleyball Nov 30, 2017 0

Matoaca girls’ volleyball, led by coach Tiara Boyd, accomplished a school...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.