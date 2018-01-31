A little something for all of us

Industrial development Willis Road, with easy access from Interstate 95, has been welcoming industrial business for many years. Plans have been submitted to Chesterfield...

Industrial development

Willis Road, with easy access from Interstate 95, has been welcoming industrial business for many years.

Plans have been submitted to Chesterfield County planning calling for an additional 200,000 square feet of warehouse space on Willis Road.

A developer from Hampton Roads has a plan in the works to add another Virginia Beach-based

According to county records, “Armada Hoffler Inc. submitted plans last week to Chesterfield County to construct a distribution warehouse at 1608 Willis Road.”

The Economic Development Authority names its big projects with a code name, and this project is no different.

Called “Project River City,” the project is being fast-tracked through Chesterfield’s planning department.

The site also can be expanded by 36,500 square feet, and it includes a CSX rail spur north of the property.

The facility would occupy 27 acres of a 178-acre tract listing for $2.5 million, according to county documents.

Retail too

The developer Armada Hoffler builds multifamily, office, and retail properties across Virginia, the Carolinas, and greater Washington, D.C., and owns several retail properties in the local area, including Bermuda Crossroads in Chester, where the shopping center features more than 111,500 square feet of rentable space as well as approximately 140,000 square feet of land.

New schools will help smooth over- crowding and modernize edu-space

CHESTERFIELD – When Chesterfield County residents, in 2013, voted for a bond referendum that would provide funds to renovate or rebuild voters approved a $304 million bond referendum to support school facility improvements. As a result, the county is able to renovate or replace 10 schools that are among the county’s oldest.

With the passage of the 2013 school bond referendum, the School Board has implemented a school construction plan that will revitalize or replace some of the oldest acilities. The first two replacement schools will open during the 2018-19 school year; a replacement Beulah Elementary is scheduled to open in fall 2018 and a replacement Enon Elementary in January 2019.

As discussed in February 2016 when the School Board declined to take action on a countywide redistricting plan, spot redistricting would become necessary when the replacement Beulah and Enon elementary schools opened. With openings in less than 12 months, school division leaders have developed a spot redistricting proposal that will alleviate overcrowding in several Bermuda District elementary schools, more efficiently utilize classroom space and eliminate the need for some of the 250-plus learning cottages currently being used for instructional purposes.

Two meetings were held last week concerning new school boundaries in the Bermuda District. Call your school district member or the school administration for more information.

Chesterfield Federal Credit Union to open student-run branch at MBK High

Chesterfield Federal Credit Union and Chesterfield County Public Schools held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the student-run Monarch credit union branch at Meadowbrook High on Tuesday. It will be managed by students who are instructed and mentored on how to run a bank branch. Student jobs will include serving as tellers, bookkeepers, computer operators, branch managers and marketing managers.

James River High is the only other Chesterfield County high school to have a student-run credit union branch with Chesterfield Federal Credit Union.