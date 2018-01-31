Buffalo Soldiers to hold ‘Live Museum’ Feb. 17

The Mark Matthews Chapter of the 9th and 10th Calvary (Horse) Association will hold its annual Live Museum event Feb. 17, noon – 4...

The Mark Matthews Chapter of the 9th and 10th Calvary (Horse) Association will hold its annual Live Museum event Feb. 17, noon – 4 p.m. at the Freedom Support Center, 32 West Washington Street, Petersburg. The event will feature “in character” Buffalo Soldiers who have made their mark on military and American history. The Live Museum supports community outreach for school supplies as well as elementary and ROTC programs and scholarships statewide. For more information, call Teresa Thomas at (804) 237-6712. For more information, call Chuck Andolino, Chesterfield Historical Society, Veterans Day Committee, (804) 275-6004Buffalo Soldiers to hold ‘Live Museum’ Feb. 17