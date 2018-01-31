Chesterfield Federal Credit Union to open student-run branch at MBK High

Chesterfield Federal Credit Union and Chesterfield County Public Schools held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the student-run Monarch credit union...

Chesterfield Federal Credit Union and Chesterfield County Public Schools held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the student-run Monarch credit union branch at Meadowbrook High on Tuesday. It will be managed by students who are instructed and mentored on how to run a bank branch. Student jobs will include serving as tellers, bookkeepers, computer operators, branch managers and marketing managers.

James River High is the only other Chesterfield County high school to have a student-run credit union branch with Chesterfield Federal Credit Union.