Dogpound winter tales

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. Well, not so great; one of my water lines froze up and as of this writing my plumber has not been able to determine if the line is frozen under the house or outside where it joins the water meter. Well, good news [a few days later], we had a break in the cold weather and I now have running water. Yea! As far as I can tell, there was no permanent damage, but I won’t know for sure until the plumber gets under the house where he will put in some pipe insulation and electric wrap to make sure this does not happen again. There was a little bit of good news…I finally made some decent bean soup. I have mentioned in the past that I like to make different types of soup, and of late I have had some serious problems with my ham and bean soup. I like my beans soft and mushy, however, for some reason they have remain fairly hard despite the soaking and slow all-day cooking efforts. This time I soaked the beans twice over two full days….then I cooked them several times over several more days, which…finally…resulted in my nice mushy beans [guess they finally gave up…lol!]. A lot of work, but nothing like a good bowl of bean/ham soup on a cold winter day.

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“Laughter is the shortest distance between two people.” Dogpound Wisdom

ARE YOU PRETTY?

A small boy turned to his aunt Mildred and said, “Wow, you’re not pretty!” His mother overheard the remark and was appalled. She took him aside and gave him a real telling-off before ordering him to go back out to say sorry to Aunt Mildred. Suitably chastened, the boy went over and said quietly, “Aunt Mildred, I’m sorry you’re not pretty.”

PET SHOP

A man went to a pet shop and asked for a bird that could sing. The proprietor brought out a gorgeous tropical bird, looked the bird in the eye, puckered his lips, and started to whistle. The bird took up the very note and finished the tune with him. “That’s mighty fine,” the customer said, “but I’d never pay money for that bird. His right leg’s crippled.” “I thought you wanted me to sing!” cried the bird. “I gotta dance, too?”

POWER OF PRAYER

The minister’s little six-year-old girl had been so naughty during the week that her mother decided to give her the worst kind of punishment. She told her she couldn’t go to the Sunday school picnic Saturday. When the day came, her mother felt she had been too harsh and changed her mind. When she told the little girl she could go to the picnic, the child’s reaction was one of gloom and unhappiness. “What’s the matter? I thought you’d be glad to go to the picnic.” Her mother said. “It’s too late!” The little girl said. “I’ve already prayed for rain.”

That is all I have for today. As always, be good, do good, play safe and remember: when all else fails, say something funny. JR