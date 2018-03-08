Harris to lead county’s number crunchers

Brings demonstrated record of budgetary leadership to new role CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield County recently announced Christopher “Matt” Harris as its new deputy county administrator...

Brings demonstrated record of budgetary leadership to new role

CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield County recently announced Christopher “Matt” Harris as its new deputy county administrator for finance and administration. Harris has been serving as the county’s budget and management director. The Board of Supervisors was expected to appoint him at its Feb. 28 meeting. Harris is scheduled to begin his new role effective March 1.

In his previous role, Harris, 37, serves as a key advisor to the county administrator and the Board of Supervisors. He was responsible for the development and implementation of the county’s annual operating budget and capital improvement program, and he regularly provided revenue and economic forecasts to the Board of Supervisors, county leadership staff, and the community.

Harris played a prominent role in the development of Blueprint Chesterfield, a public-engagement initiative that identifies community priorities. He also works closely with Chesterfield County Public Schools, providing guidance and expertise on their annual operating budget and capital improvement program. As deputy county administrator for finance and administration, Harris will oversee the daily operations of multiple county departments and programs.

“Matt quickly rose to the top of a very capable and qualified pool of candidates,” said Joe Casey, county administrator. “He brings a great combination of fiscal knowledge and public service in being engaged with the citizen. I know he will continue to excel in these traits and many more as a deputy county administrator.”

Harris, who has worked for Chesterfield County since 2008, holds a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina.

“It is an honor to serve in this new role, and I am very excited to get started,” Harris said. “I look forward to working with a very talented team and helping the county craft an even brighter future.”