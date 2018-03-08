High winds claim life of Chester boy

CHESTER – Winds played havoc with area residents and their homes last week. A six-year-old boy died as a result of injuries sustained after...

A six-year-old boy died as a result of injuries sustained after a tree fell onto his bed at about 2 a.m. Friday, March 2.

Chesterfield Police confirmed that Anthony Hamilton died later that day after being transported to a hospital.

Cindy Marshall, a spokeswoman from the Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office, said 11 units responded to 820 Cliffside Drive. Units began arriving at 2:09 a.m. and by 2:44 a.m. they had stabilized the tree and extricated the boy. Fire department personnel used equipment to cut the bed railings, she said.

Sue Hudson, a resident of the Harbor East Village trailer park, said the same tree fell into two trailers.

Estelin Navarro, who lives next door to the boy, said the tree fell on the corner of the roof of his trailer and caused damage to the ceiling near the back door. He spent four or five hours cutting the tree and removing it, he said. None of the three occupants of his home were injured.

A spokeswoman at the trailer park who did not want to be identified said the tree had not been identified as dangerous and that the tree had not been previously reported. She said residents of the 30-year-old trailer park are required to have homeowners’ insurance. She said the trailer park also has insurance.