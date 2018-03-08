Police investigate domestic assault and shooting into occupied dwelling

Police responded to the 12000 block of Timber Trail Drive for a domestic assault at 7:26 p.m. Feb. 22. Officers were told that a...

Officers were told that a domestic assault had occurred and that the victim fled to a neighbor’s house. Officers were told that the suspect also went to the neighbor’s house where the front door was kicked in and a weapon was fired.

The suspect then fled back to his residence, which was also in the 12000 block of Timber Trail Drive. Officers initiated contact with the suspect and learned that there was a second adult male in the residence. Officers spent several hours attempting to get the suspect to exit the residence. Officers could hear a weapon being discharged inside the residence.

Eventually, the second adult male exited the residence unharmed. Officers continued to speak with the suspect requesting he exit the residence. During these attempts, the officers heard a weapon discharge inside the residence and no longer had contact with the suspect.

Officers made entry into the residence and located an adult male deceased. The scene is secure, and the investigation continues. No names are being released at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3 app.