Recently deceased

Anderson, Mr. Lloyd “Wes,” 80, of Chesterfield, husband of Delores Anderson. Atkinson, Mr. Brent Temple, 50, of Chester, fiance of Diane Bro. Fariss, Mrs. Dorothy, 87, of North Chesterfield, widow of Edward Richards Fariss. Ferguson, Mrs. Doris Wiglesworth, 88, of North Chesterfield, wife of Rupert S. Ferguson. Mallory, Mr. John Edgar “Hollywood,” 60, of Chester, husband of Gail Lee Mallory. Morgan, Mr. Christopher Lee, 58, of North Chesterfield, husband of Catherine Morgan. Mayo, Mr. Howard A. III, 76, of Chesterfield, widower of Bertha Vermelle Mayo. Wingo, Mr. Jeremy Wray, 38, of Chesterfield, fiance of Georgette Waytes.