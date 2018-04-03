Recently deceased
Obituaries April 3, 2018 SUBMITTED 0
Anderson, Mr. Lloyd “Wes,” 80, of Chesterfield, husband of Delores Anderson.
Atkinson, Mr. Brent Temple, 50, of Chester, fiance of Diane Bro.
Fariss, Mrs. Dorothy, 87, of North Chesterfield, widow of Edward Richards Fariss.
Ferguson, Mrs. Doris Wiglesworth, 88, of North Chesterfield, wife of Rupert S. Ferguson.
Mallory, Mr. John Edgar “Hollywood,” 60, of Chester, husband of Gail Lee Mallory.
Morgan, Mr. Christopher Lee, 58, of North Chesterfield, husband of Catherine Morgan.
Mayo, Mr. Howard A. III, 76, of Chesterfield, widower of Bertha Vermelle Mayo.
Wingo, Mr. Jeremy Wray, 38, of Chesterfield, fiance of Georgette Waytes.
Residents protest megasite, others object to utility rate increases
Board of Supervisors Apr 3, 2018 3
Audit reveals $99M in unfunded liabilities
Commentary Apr 3, 2018 0
