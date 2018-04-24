Trending

Medication take-back is April 28

April 24, 2018

The Chesterfield County Police Department will help community members safely dispose of expired and unneeded medications on Saturday. The police department will host a...

The Chesterfield County Police Department will help community members safely dispose of expired and unneeded medications on Saturday.

The police department will host a medication take-back from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Manchester High School, 12601 Bailey Bridge Road.

Police, volunteers and federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents will collect unused or expired prescription, over-the- counter and veterinary medications.

Residents should leave medications in their original containers. Needles, syringes and other “sharps” will not be accepted.

Turning in expired and unused medications helps prevent medication abuse and protect the environment.

