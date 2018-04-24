Medication take-back is April 28
Calendar April 24, 2018 Press Release 0
The Chesterfield County Police Department will help community members safely dispose of expired and unneeded medications on Saturday.
The police department will host a medication take-back from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Manchester High School, 12601 Bailey Bridge Road.
Police, volunteers and federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents will collect unused or expired prescription, over-the- counter and veterinary medications.
Residents should leave medications in their original containers. Needles, syringes and other “sharps” will not be accepted.
Turning in expired and unused medications helps prevent medication abuse and protect the environment.
A $34 million renovation and expansion is coming to...
Medication take-back is April 28
The Chesterfield County Police Department will help community members safely dispose...
The Stoney Glen South Homeowners Association surveyed our members in April...
Union Bank & Trust is planning to open an office at...
Longtime educator ponders life after teaching
Deborah Bailey has been teaching students in Chesterfield County...
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.