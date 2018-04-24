MEGA students visit Hampton’s museums

On lucky Friday the 13th, four chartered buses carrying Chesterfield middle school students rolled out of the county on an educational tour of Hampton....

On lucky Friday the 13th, four chartered buses carrying Chesterfield middle school students rolled out of the county on an educational tour of Hampton. The Mentors Expecting Greater Achievement students were awarded for their successes with tours to Hampton University and the Virginia Air & Space Center.

With students from Carver, Falling Creek, Providence and Salem Church middle schools, coordinator McKinley “Mac” Moore was assisted in this quest by several mentors and school administrators. On the campus of Hampton University, the young scholars were given a guided tour of the institution’s African American museum of art and history.

After lunch at County Grill & Smokehouse, the group visited the Virginia Air & Space Center. They began their adventure with a scavenger hunt and finished at the museum’s IMAX Theater.