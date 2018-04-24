Trending
MEGA students visit Hampton’s museums MEGA students visit Hampton’s museums

MEGA students visit Hampton’s museums

CommunitySchools April 24, 2018 SUBMITTED 0

scroll199
On lucky Friday the 13th, four chartered buses carrying Chesterfield middle school students rolled out of the county on an educational tour of Hampton.... MEGA students visit Hampton’s museums

On lucky Friday the 13th, four chartered buses carrying Chesterfield middle school students rolled out of the county on an educational tour of Hampton. The Mentors Expecting Greater Achievement students were awarded for their successes with tours to Hampton University and the Virginia Air & Space Center.

With students from Carver, Falling Creek, Providence and Salem Church middle schools, coordinator McKinley “Mac” Moore was assisted in this quest by several mentors and school administrators. On the campus of Hampton University, the young scholars were given a guided tour of the institution’s African American museum of art and history.

After lunch at County Grill & Smokehouse, the group visited the Virginia Air & Space Center. They began their adventure with a scavenger hunt and finished at the museum’s IMAX Theater.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Farmer’s market to open Saturday

Farmer’s market to open Saturday

Events Apr 24, 2018 0

Lauren Smith grew up on a farm, but when...
Facelift coming to Chester campus of John Tyler Community College

Facelift coming to Chester campus of John Tyler Community College

Development Apr 24, 2018 0

A $34 million renovation and expansion is coming to...

Medication take-back is April 28

Calendar Apr 24, 2018 0

The Chesterfield County Police Department will help community members safely dispose...

Stoney Glen South HOA calls for rejection of megasite

Letters Apr 24, 2018 0

The Stoney Glen South Homeowners Association surveyed our members in April...

Union Bank & Trust slated to build; other developments planned

Planning & Zoning Apr 24, 2018 0

Union Bank & Trust is planning to open an office at...
Longtime educator ponders life after teaching

Longtime educator ponders life after teaching

Community Apr 24, 2018 0

Deborah Bailey has been teaching students in Chesterfield County...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.