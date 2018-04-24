Recently deceased

Berringer, Mr. James Lee, 74, of Chesterfield, a Vietnam War Army veteran. Bradley, Mr. William Massie Jr., 75, of Chesterfield, a Marine Corps veteran,...

Berringer, Mr. James Lee, 74, of Chesterfield, a Vietnam War Army veteran.

Bradley, Mr. William Massie Jr., 75, of Chesterfield, a Marine Corps veteran, husband of Judy Bradley.

Bruce, Mr. Cannon Lee, 20, of Chesterfield.

Bryan, Mr. Jimmie Lee, 68, of North Chesterfield.

Bush, Mr. Steve, 64, of Chesterfield, husband of Debbie Bush.

Ferguson, Mr. Eugene Gill “Fergy,” 85, of Chester, a Marine Corps veteran, husband of Frances Sherry Ferguson.

Ho, Mrs. Gian Cun, aka Vivian Yung, 64, of Chesterfield, wife of Khanh Yung.

Jones, Mrs. Julie Skiles, 60, of Chesterfield, wife of Royal Jones.

La Pierre, Mrs. Margaret Matilda, of Chesterfield, widow of the Rev. Frank H. LaPierre.

Leon, Mr. Randall Sr., 70, of North Chesterfield, husband of Cassandra Randall.

Lindsey, Mr. Charles “Charley” Knight Sr., 84, of Chesterfield, husband of Bettie Hazelhurst Lindsey.

Lorraine, Mrs. Robin Russell, 53, of Chesterfield, wife of Mitch Lorraine.

Newman, Mr. Paul Swanson, 83, of Chester, a retired Army sergeant first class who was a Korean War and Vietnam War veteran, husband of Erma Lou Newman.

Nugent, Mr. Kenneth Wayne Sr., 78, of Chesterfield, husband of Sallie H. Nugent.

Pena, Selena Kae, 12 days, of Chester, daughter of Lander Leopoldo Pena and Kae Asima.

Reed, Mrs. Barbara Denise, 68, of Chester, wife of Chris Edward Reed.

Shelton, Mrs. Phyllis Ann, 68, of North Chesterfield, wife of Billy Shelton Sr.

Smart, Ms. Jodi Marie, 51, of Chesterfield.

Sommerville, Mr. Herbert C., 87, of North Chesterfield, a retired Marine Corps artillery specialist, husband of Betty Lee Sommerville.

Thompson, Mr. Douglas E., 61, of Chesterfield.

Webster, Mrs. Margaret Bertha McNeill, 97, of Chester, a Navy veteran who served as a nurse during World War II, widow of Maurice W. Webster.

White, Mr. Norman S., of Chester, widower of Gertrude J. White.

Williams, Mr. G. Keith, of North Chesterfield, widower of Josephine Williams.

Willis-Petty, Mrs. Denise, 61, of North Chesterfield, wife of Frederick Petty.