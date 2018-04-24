Stoney Glen South HOA calls for rejection of megasite

The Stoney Glen South Homeowners Association surveyed our members in April of 2018 regarding their support of, or opposition to, the proposed Matoaca Megasite....

The community voted overwhelmingly against the proposed heavy industrial megasite.

The elected board of the Stoney Glen South Homeowners Association is firmly taking a stand against the megasite and the proposed north-south connector.

The proposed heavy industrial site is in conflict with the county’s comprehensive plan and is incompatible with the established residential communities located in the area. Chesterfield County zoning states that an I-3 industrial area should not be located next to areas zoned residential.

We urge the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors to listen to the people of the surrounding area and discard the prospect of locating a heavy industrial site in our neighborhood. Keep the zoning of the 1,700 acres residential.

Work with the people of the surrounding established residential area to plan and execute a reasonable development plan that suits everyone’s needs, and not just the interests of one business or a particular individual.

We ask that you represent the wishes and needs of the people who put our trust in you and elected you to office. Vote against the Matoaca Megasite.

John Racer

President

Stoney Glen South

Homeowner’s Association Board