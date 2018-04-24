Union Bank & Trust slated to build; other developments planned

Union Bank & Trust is planning to open an office at 10620 Iron Bridge Road in front of a Kroger grocery store. Chesterfield County...

Union Bank & Trust is planning to open an office at 10620 Iron Bridge Road in front of a Kroger grocery store.

Chesterfield County senior planner Jeff Lamson said the developer is building a 2,400-square-foot facility for the bank, which is headquartered in Richmond.

According to the county website, the developers are Partners Belmont LLC and D.H. Bottoms Bridge LLC, both of Richmond.

The prominent design feature inside and out is the north-facing, two-story glass box paired with a large, elevated wall that will provide customer messaging, Union Bank spokeswoman Beth Shivak said. The branch will have three drive-up lanes, including a drive-up ATM.

The 1.065-acre site sold for $900,000 March 7. The developers purchased it from Kroger Limited Partnership I, which bought it Nov. 12, 2015. The most recent property assessment shows a land value of $510,300.

Warehouse

Avery Brothers LLC submitted a site plan application Feb. 26 for office warehouses at 16633 Jefferson Davis Highway. Two 12,000-square-foot buildings are planned on 4 acres. The buildings would be located on the east side of the highway north of Pine Forest Drive and west of Happy Hill Road. Planner Brad Morrison said the six tenants are planned for each building.

Applicant Chip Avery said that no tenants are lined up yet and that the proposal is speculative.

Retail office

An 8,640-square-foot retail office is planned for 12101 Branders Creek Drive near the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and in front of Sport Clips.

Substantial approval has been received for the site plan, which includes 39 parking spaces and a 26-foot building.

The project is being called River Forest Retail Phase III.

Apartments

Bermuda Crossing VA LLC submitted a site plan to build three-story apartment buildings on a 5-acre site at 12006 Bermuda Crossroads Lane on the west side of Jefferson Davis Highway north of Home Depot. The buildings will be age-restricted and feature 24 one-bedroom and 56 two-bedroom units.

Approval of the site plan is pending. The plan calls for 114 parking spaces and a building size of 88,107 square feet.