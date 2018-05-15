Humphries, Paypa win Idol competitions

Trending
May 15, 2018

CHESTERFIELD – The amazing performance by Penny Elizabeth Humphries of “God Bless the U.S.A.” earned her the title of Senior Idol at the eighth-annual Senior Idol competition held at Victory Tabernacle Church of God last week.

Greater Richmond’s top 8 acts vied for the title. The first runner-up was “Miss Kitty” Fowler, singing “Once a Day.” She also received the “Top Ticket Seller Award” for the sixth year in a row. Gil Edwards was named second runner-up with his performance of “Wind Beneath My Wings.”

A Teen Idol competition was added this year. Franshelsa “Frankie” Paypa, a sophomore at the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School, was named Teen Idol after an electrifying performance of “Right Round” on her violin.

First runner-up was Adam Jones, a sophomore at Clover Hill High School, for a moving performance on his cello of “Lands End” from Pirates of the Caribbean.
More than 300 people attended the event that consisted of acts in diverse styles and genres. Brandi Pope, Mrs. Virginia America 2012, emceed.

The event was sponsored by Lucy Corr, the Beach Community Grange 958 and Victory Tabernacle Church of God.
The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield.

