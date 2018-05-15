Memorial ceremony set for May 17

CHESTERFIELD – Each year, Chesterfield County’s law enforcement community joins family, friends and government leaders to remember and honor the brave officers who lost...

CHESTERFIELD – Each year, Chesterfield County’s law enforcement community joins family, friends and government leaders to remember and honor the brave officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The event is hosted by the Chesterfield County Police Department, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, the Chesterfield County Police Foundation, the Chesterfield County Police Retirees Association and the Chesterfield Fraternal Order of Police.

This year’s ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Southside Church of the Nazarene, located at 6851 Courthouse Road.