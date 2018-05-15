Police ask for help in solving five-year-old case

Trending
For the Record May 15, 2018

Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a five-year-old suspected homicide.

Matthew McDaniel was found lying in the 5300 block of Pembroke Street near an intersection with Brampton Way on May 11, 2013. According to police, he died around 12:45 a.m. that day.

Jim Munksgard, an investigator with Chesterfield police’s unsolved major investigations unit, and supervisor Kevin Helton are looking for those with information about the incident to come forward.

No arrests have been made in relation to McDaniel’s death.

“We have some information that indicates some people were involved,” police department spokeswoman Liz Caroon said.

McDaniel lived in the 2800 block of Brampton Way in the neighborhood where his body was found.

Munksgard is the third police investigator to look into the case. He has been on the case for six months and believes that people in the neighborhood – which he calls “a pretty close, tight-knit community” – have information that could help solve the crime.

McDaniel died from a single gunshot wound, Munksgard said.

Tips can be reported anonymously to Crime Solvers at (804)748-0660 or through the P3 app. One may also call Chesterfield police investigations at (804)796-7091.

