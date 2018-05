From left, Kiarra Dunn of Thomas Dale High School, Ruby A. Robinson and Jordan Morris of Matoaca High School. Dunn and Morris are this...

From left, Kiarra Dunn of Thomas Dale High School, Ruby A. Robinson and Jordan Morris of Matoaca High School. Dunn and Morris are this year’s winners of $2,500 Ruby A. Robinson scholarships, courtesy of Argent Credit Union. The scholarships commemorate 30 years that Robinson dedicated to the credit union as one of its first employees.