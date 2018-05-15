State’s newest DAR chapter opens in Chesterfield

Trending
Chesterfield County has the newest Virginia chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The Chesterfield Courthouse Chapter held its organizational meeting at Magnolia Grange May 5.

At the event were state and district officers, organizing members and prospective members of the new chapter.

The Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War.

The chapter promotes historic preservation, education and patriotism through commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, and service to the community.

Those interested in learning more about the activities of Chesterfield Courthouse Chapter may send email to CCDARChapter@gmail.com.

