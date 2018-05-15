Twins die after being found in vehicle

Trending

Two five-month-old children died Thursday after police found them in a vehicle at Maisonette Apartments.

Chesterfield police responded at 2:29 p.m. May 10 to the apartments in the 2400 block of Alfalfa Lane just east of Jefferson Davis Highway in the Bensley area, a press release states. Chesterfield County Fire and EMS transported the children to Chippenham Hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other died several hours later.

Police Maj. Frank Carpenter said the children were twins – a boy and a girl – and had been left in a black sport utility vehicle from sometime in the morning until the afternoon.

Police continue to investigate this incident, and Carpenter said he could not say whether charges would be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804)748-0660 or via the P3 app.

