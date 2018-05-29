Atlantic Constructors adds 200 jobs after expansion

An open house celebrating the recent expansion of Atlantic Constructors Inc. was held May 24. ACI completed a 30,000-square-foot expansion of...

An open house celebrating the recent expansion of Atlantic Constructors Inc. was held May 24.

ACI completed a 30,000-square-foot expansion of its 100,000-square-foot facility at 1401 Battery Brooke Parkway last fall. The sheet metal and pipe fabrication plant began using the new portion of the building in February, said Nathan Karr, the company’s business development executive.

He noted that the expansion enabled the company – which was founded as Hungerford Mechanical in the 1957 – to bring piping fabrication and plumbing from its location in downtown Richmond to the Bellwood area.

The company has added more than 200 new employees since Jan. 1, Karr said, and now has about 700.

Project manager Devra Brusso said having the extra room will cut production time of chill beam piping units by about a month.

Some kinds of products the company makes are HVAC and piping, electrical, plumbing, fire protection/sprinklers and electrical fire alarms.

The company – which supplies industrial and commercial clients – has been located in the James River Industrial Center since 2006. It also has offices in Roanoke, Newport News and Chesapeake.