Trending

Atlantic Constructors adds 200 jobs after expansion

Business May 29, 2018 Caleb M Soptelean 0

front499
      An open house celebrating the recent expansion of Atlantic Constructors Inc. was held May 24. ACI completed a 30,000-square-foot expansion of... Atlantic Constructors adds 200 jobs after expansion

     

An open house celebrating the recent expansion of Atlantic Constructors Inc. was held May 24.

ACI completed a 30,000-square-foot expansion of its 100,000-square-foot facility at 1401 Battery Brooke Parkway last fall. The sheet metal and pipe fabrication plant began using the new portion of the building in February, said Nathan Karr, the company’s business development executive.

He noted that the expansion enabled the company – which was founded as Hungerford Mechanical in the 1957 – to bring piping fabrication and plumbing from its location in downtown Richmond to the Bellwood area.

The company has added more than 200 new employees since Jan. 1, Karr said, and now has about 700.
Project manager Devra Brusso said having the extra room will cut production time of chill beam piping units by about a month.

Some kinds of products the company makes are HVAC and piping, electrical, plumbing, fire protection/sprinklers and electrical fire alarms.

The company – which supplies industrial and commercial clients – has been located in the James River Industrial Center since 2006. It also has offices in Roanoke, Newport News and Chesapeake.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rudd completes training program

Rudd completes training program

Community May 29, 2018 0

Shane Rudd of Chesterfield recently completed the Southside Virginia...

Nelmes – Braden

Announcements May 29, 2018 0

The marriage ceremony of Mystica Nelmes and Brian Braden took place...
Tai chi man: Stephens touts benefits for mind, body and spirit

Tai chi man: Stephens touts benefits for mind, body and spirit

Community May 29, 2018 0

Tai chi is great for physical, mental and social...
Defending the Shoosmith name: Grandson of Chester couple talks about his grandfather, love for the land

Defending the Shoosmith name: Grandson of Chester couple talks about his grandfather, love for the land

Community May 29, 2018 0

Jack T. Shoosmith II was named after his grandfather....

Supervisors questioned about megasite-related issues

Commentary May 29, 2018 0

Editor’s note: The following came from a public comment session at...
Atlantic Constructors adds 200 jobs after expansion

Atlantic Constructors adds 200 jobs after expansion

Business May 29, 2018 0

      An open house celebrating the recent...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.