John Tyler workforce center to be named after Talley

At a May 18 groundbreaking ceremony at John Tyler Community College, college president Edward “Ted” Raspiller announced the college’s new workforce center will be named the William H. Talley III Center for Workforce Development. Petersburg resident Talley is a longtime advocate of the college. The project, which will renovate the Nicholas Center and Bird Hall, will begin this summer and is slated to last 14 months.