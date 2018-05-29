Miss Chesterfield Scholarship award winners

Trending
Community May 29, 2018 Caleb M Soptelean 0

Winners of the 2018 Miss Chesterfield Scholarship Pageant were honored May 23 by the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors. They are, from left: Madison Walker, Catherine Paige Harris, Rasheeda Abdulmumet, Chelsea Keyhea, Victoria Chuah and Laura Brooke McCarney. Chuah was named Miss Chesterfield, Keyhea was Miss Chesterfield Outstanding Teen and McCarney was Miss Chesterfield Teen In-Training. Walker, Harris and Abdulmumet were named Miss Chesterfield Princesses. The pageant is preliminary to the Miss Virginia and Miss America scholarship pageants.

